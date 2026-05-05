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Kim Kardashian Goes Full Blonde in '60s-Inspired Sculpted Bodysuit at 2026 Met Gala: Photos

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Source: Vogue/YouTube

Kim Kardashian embraced a '60s-inspired look on the 2026 Met Gala red carpet, wearing a sculpted bodysuit.

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May 4 2026, Updated 9:59 p.m. ET

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Kim Kardashian channeled the '60s in a sculpted, body-contouring look at the 2026 Met Gala.

The Hulu personality, 45, turned heads in a bronze, hard-structured bodysuit designed with a molded breastplate effect, paired with an open-front skirt at the fashion fundraiser held at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, May 4.

Kardashian took the Met Gala look seriously, switching up her signature dark brunette hair for a full blonde look.

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Kim Kardashian Turned Heads in '60s-Inspired Bodysuit

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Photo of Kim Kardashian turned heads in a sculpted bodysuit while attending the 2026 Met Gala.
Source: Vogue/YouTube

Kim Kardashian turned heads in a sculpted bodysuit while attending the 2026 Met Gala.

"We took his body plates that he started making in the '60s, and this is actually a mold from a model in the '60s that we made together," Kardashian told Vogue on the red carpet about working with the artist Allen Jones.

The 2026 Met Gala theme, "Fashion Is Art," explored fashion as an "embodied art form" and invited attendees to treat their looks as gallery-worthy masterpieces, per the museum's website.

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Source: OK Magazine/Instagram

Kim Kardashian rocked the 2026 Met Gala in a '60s inspired look.

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Kim Kardashian Worked the Red Carpet Without Lewis Hamilton

Photo of Kim Kardashian was joined by her mother, Kris Jenner, on the red carpet of the 2026 Met Gala.
Source: Vogue/YouTube

Kim Kardashian was joined by her mother, Kris Jenner, on the red carpet of the 2026 Met Gala.

Though Kardashian attended the high-profile event alone, her boyfriend, Lewis Hamilton, was expected to show up later in the evening, per E News!.

The pair soft-launched their relationship in early April, after the seven-time Formula 1 champion, 41, shared a video of himself driving through the streets of Tokyo in a red Ferrari car, with Kardashian seemingly in the front seat.

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Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Recently Spotted on PDA-Filled Beach Day

Photo of Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton first sparked romance rumors in February.
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton first sparked romance rumors in February.

Their romance only continues to heat up as the duo was spotted on a PDA-packed outing in Malibu on April 22.

The couple was photographed enjoying a day on the beach, not shy about hiding their kisses and hugs from the paparazzi. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum showed off her famous curves during the outing, wearing a tiny triangle bikini top underneath a matching wetsuit.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's Connection Dates Back More Than a Decade

Photo of Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's connection dates back nearly a decade.
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's connection dates back nearly a decade.

Lewis and Kardashian were first romantically linked in February, but have largely kept their romance out of the spotlight.

Their connection dates back more than a decade, to at least 2014, when they both attended the GQ Men of the Year ceremony.

"Kim's very into him," a source told a news outlet on March 25. "They are both busy with their careers but see each other as much as possible. It's more than just a casual connection. It takes a lot to capture Kim's interest and she's definitely intrigued."

The media personality's family reportedly "likes" Lewis, as he's "easygoing with great energy," according to the insider.

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