Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's Beach Date Photos 'Display a Showmance, Not a Romance,' Body Language Expert Claims: 'It's a Fake Scene'

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Though Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton are no longer hiding their fresh romance, a body language expert is suspicious of their recent PDA-packed outing. Just a week after the duo was spotted at Coachella 2026 together, they were seen frolicking in the Malibu, Calif., ocean together, but Inbaal Honigman thinks the photos "display a showmance, not a romance."

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'This a Fake Scene'

Source: @kimkardashian/instagram A body language expert thinks Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's recent beach date was staged for photographers.

"Their body language, facial expressions and the way they relate to one another are not genuine, warm or loving, but casual, friendly and giggly. The pair frolic on the beach like a couple of best friends working together, there is no passion or attraction detected," she explained on behalf of Casino.org. "Framing this as a date is incorrect, this is a fake scene that is created for photos and likes."

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Source: @kimkardashian/instagram The expert noted there wasn't much eye contact in the published images.

Honigman acknowledged the snaps where the F1 race car driver's hand was on Kardashian's butt but said they looked posed. "Firstly, his hand is resting casually on her bottom. Lewis isn't grabbing Kim's cheek passionately, nor is he stroking it lovingly," she explained. "He's simply posing with it like a trophy." She also felt the image was "one-sided," as the reality star, 45, didn't show any reciprocating affection.

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Source: mega The duo didn't show 'passion' during the outing, said Inbaal Honigman.

Honigman also pointed to when the pair dried off with matching towels, alleging the moment was "a big tip-off that they're not a couple." "Each of them is taking the space to dry off alone, without helping each other or checking in with one another," she noted. The expert said their interactions, including a hug, didn't show "romance or passion."

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'There's Very Little Eye Contact'

Source: mega The stars were first linked in February.

"They're having fun together, their smiles are genuine and are enjoying each other's company, but if there was no photographer there, they would not be there," she declared. “There's very little eye contact present in any of the photos," she continued. "The pair are seen side by side, looking in the same direction, not really giving each other their undivided attention. Kim and Lewis are spotted shoulder-to-shoulder like friends or colleagues, not like lovers."

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Inside Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's Relationship

Source: mega The reality star and Lewis Hamilton went to Coachella 2026 together.