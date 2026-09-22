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Kim Kardashian Goes Naked, Covers Herself in Flowers for Photoshoot

Photo of Kim Kardashian
Source: MEGA; @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian used flowers and birds as her only props in a new photoshoot.

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Sept. 22 2026, Published 2:01 p.m. ET

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Kim Kardashian left little to the imagination in a new photoshoot where she used only flowers to cover her famous curves.

"Lost Donna Trope files," the reality TV star, 45, captioned a carousel of photos shared via Instagram on Monday, September 21.

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Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian shared new photos taken by Donna Trope.

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Kim Kardashian Stripped Down for a Floral-Filled Photoshoot

Photo of Kim Kardashian posed naked, wearing only flowers and birds perched on her shoulders.
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian posed naked, wearing only flowers and birds perched on her shoulders.

The carousel of photos, shot by photographer Donna Trope, kicked off with the SKIMS founder posing completely nude, using a bouquet of pink flowers as clothing.

Kardashian wore her dark brunette hair in a slicked-back half-up, half-down style, with her flawless coral-themed makeup taking center stage.

Another photo showed the flowers gone, with the Hulu personality using only her hand to cover her chest as a pink bird perched on her shoulder. She smouldered for the camera, slightly parting her lips in a sultry pout that oozed seduction.

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Fans Rushed to the Comments Section

Photo of Kim Kardashian's latest photos were called a 'work of art' by fans.
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian's latest photos were called a 'work of art' by fans.

Fans were obsessed with Kardashian's skin-baring look and shared their reactions in the comments section.

"This… this is a work of art. This is definitely your color," one fan wrote, as a second admirer said, "Love love love these photos of you Kim! 💕🩷."

"I’m gagging! This is so incredibly beautiful and hot, wow. 👏🏽🌸🩷," a third fan added.

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Kim Kardashian Spotted With Boyfriend Lewis Hamilton on September 19

Photo of Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton went public with their relationship in April.
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton went public with their relationship in April.

The steamy photos comes days after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was spotted with her boyfriend, Lewis Hamilton, while attending the opening of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles on Saturday, September 19.

The pair, who were first romantically linked in February, were all smiles as they posed for photos inside the venue.

Kardashian wore a body-hugging Saint Laurent dress that featured a sultry keyhole cut, while the race car driver, 41, coordinated in a classic suit also made by the designer.

Law Roach Styled Kim Kardashian for Swanky Event

Photo of Law Roach revealed that Kim Kardashian was his latest client on TK.
Source: MEGA

Law Roach revealed that Kim Kardashian was his latest client on September 19.

The outing marked the first time Kardashian was styled by Law Roach, whose star-studded roster includes Zendaya and Anya Taylor-Joy.

“New client💕,” Roach, 48, announced on X on September 19, reposting a video from Kardashian's appearance at the Los Angeles museum.

The news comes nearly a year after the stylist shared his reaction to Kardashian's fake pubic thong underwear from SKIMS, which went viral on social media.

"Let me tell you something about Kim Kardashian, all the Kardashians. I think they really understand pop culture and I think that’s what makes them successful because we are all waiting to buy something from them," Roach told Entertainment Tonight in October 2025. "Maybe they haven’t invented it yet, but I truly believe that they will. And when they do, we’ll all buy it. And I think that’s brilliant."

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