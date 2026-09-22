Kim Kardashian Goes Naked, Covers Herself in Flowers for Photoshoot

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Kim Kardashian left little to the imagination in a new photoshoot where she used only flowers to cover her famous curves. "Lost Donna Trope files," the reality TV star, 45, captioned a carousel of photos shared via Instagram on Monday, September 21.

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Kim Kardashian Stripped Down for a Floral-Filled Photoshoot

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian posed naked, wearing only flowers and birds perched on her shoulders.

The carousel of photos, shot by photographer Donna Trope, kicked off with the SKIMS founder posing completely nude, using a bouquet of pink flowers as clothing. Kardashian wore her dark brunette hair in a slicked-back half-up, half-down style, with her flawless coral-themed makeup taking center stage. Another photo showed the flowers gone, with the Hulu personality using only her hand to cover her chest as a pink bird perched on her shoulder. She smouldered for the camera, slightly parting her lips in a sultry pout that oozed seduction.

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Fans Rushed to the Comments Section

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian's latest photos were called a 'work of art' by fans.

Fans were obsessed with Kardashian's skin-baring look and shared their reactions in the comments section. "This… this is a work of art. This is definitely your color," one fan wrote, as a second admirer said, "Love love love these photos of you Kim! 💕🩷." "I’m gagging! This is so incredibly beautiful and hot, wow. 👏🏽🌸🩷," a third fan added.

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Kim Kardashian Spotted With Boyfriend Lewis Hamilton on September 19

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton went public with their relationship in April.

The steamy photos comes days after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was spotted with her boyfriend, Lewis Hamilton, while attending the opening of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles on Saturday, September 19. The pair, who were first romantically linked in February, were all smiles as they posed for photos inside the venue. Kardashian wore a body-hugging Saint Laurent dress that featured a sultry keyhole cut, while the race car driver, 41, coordinated in a classic suit also made by the designer.

Law Roach Styled Kim Kardashian for Swanky Event

Source: MEGA Law Roach revealed that Kim Kardashian was his latest client on September 19.