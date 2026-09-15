COUPLES Zendaya and Tom Holland 'Haven't Had an Official Wedding Ceremony Yet,' Law Roach Reveals at 2026 Emmy Awards Source: MEGA Law Roach claimed Zendaya and Tom Holland are not officially married yet. Olivia Callanan Sept. 15 2026, Published 10:21 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Law Roach is once again making confusing comments about Zendaya and Tom Holland's relationship. On the red carpet at the 2026 Emmy Awards on Monday, September 14, the actress' longtime stylist was asked if his previous statement about the famous couple being married was "coordinated."

Article continues below advertisement

'Well, I Actually Lied'

Source: MEGA Law Roach said he 'lied,' adding that 'the wedding hasn't happened.'

"Well, I actually lied; she wasn’t married. They actually haven’t had an official ceremony yet. It’s gonna happen after the Dune press tour," he responded on the CNN & Variety Red Carpet Live: TV’s Biggest Night pre-show. Roach doubled down when asked a second time about the couple’s wedding and if he was "messing" with the reporters. "No, the wedding hasn’t happened," continued Roach. "Not yet." The Project Runway judge also confessed he "could" be lying again.

Article continues below advertisement

'It’s Not Official Yet'

Source: MEGA Law Roach shared that he will dress Zendaya for her big day.

The reporters continued to question Roach's statement, noting how Holland has referred "to her as his wife" in recent months. Roach replied, "I mean, she’s been his 'wife' for a really long time now, but it’s not official yet." On the red carpet, Roach was also asked about the viral edited images of the pair's wedding. "The AI images were totally fake, for sure," he expressed. "That dress was ugly. I would not have dressed her in that." When Roach was asked if he would style Zendaya for the wedding if it really has not happened yet, he responded, “Of course. Absolutely."

Article continues below advertisement

Law Roach says #Zendaya and #TomHolland “haven’t had an official ceremony yet” and calls the AI-generated version of Zendaya’s wedding dress “ugly”:



“It’s going to happen after they do a press tour. She’s been his wife for a really long time now, but it’s not official yet.”



CNN… pic.twitter.com/7CuxZEdTfL — Variety (@Variety) September 14, 2026 Source: @VARIETY/X Law Roach made the comments during a red carpet interview.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Law Roach Has Made Comments About the Wedding Before

Source: MEGA Back in March, Law Roach confessed, 'the wedding has already happened.'

Wedding rumors first started circulating online in February when the Euphoria star was spotted wearing a gold band on her ring finger instead of her usual diamond engagement ring. On March 1, Roach added to the speculation during a separate red carpet interview with Access Hollywood at the Actor Awards, saying, "The wedding has already happened." "You missed it," he quipped. "It’s very true." The couple remained quiet about any rumors until Holland told Esquire in June that he and his wife's families weren't worried about the fake AI-generated images of their ceremony "because they were all there."

'I Do Have Control Over What I Choose to Share'

Source: MEGA Back in 2023, Zendaya opened up about 'protecting her peace.'