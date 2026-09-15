Zendaya and Tom Holland 'Haven't Had an Official Wedding Ceremony Yet,' Law Roach Reveals at 2026 Emmy Awards
Sept. 15 2026, Published 10:21 a.m. ET
Law Roach is once again making confusing comments about Zendaya and Tom Holland's relationship.
On the red carpet at the 2026 Emmy Awards on Monday, September 14, the actress' longtime stylist was asked if his previous statement about the famous couple being married was "coordinated."
'Well, I Actually Lied'
"Well, I actually lied; she wasn’t married. They actually haven’t had an official ceremony yet. It’s gonna happen after the Dune press tour," he responded on the CNN & Variety Red Carpet Live: TV’s Biggest Night pre-show.
Roach doubled down when asked a second time about the couple’s wedding and if he was "messing" with the reporters.
"No, the wedding hasn’t happened," continued Roach. "Not yet."
The Project Runway judge also confessed he "could" be lying again.
'It’s Not Official Yet'
The reporters continued to question Roach's statement, noting how Holland has referred "to her as his wife" in recent months.
Roach replied, "I mean, she’s been his 'wife' for a really long time now, but it’s not official yet."
On the red carpet, Roach was also asked about the viral edited images of the pair's wedding.
"The AI images were totally fake, for sure," he expressed. "That dress was ugly. I would not have dressed her in that."
When Roach was asked if he would style Zendaya for the wedding if it really has not happened yet, he responded, “Of course. Absolutely."
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Law Roach Has Made Comments About the Wedding Before
Wedding rumors first started circulating online in February when the Euphoria star was spotted wearing a gold band on her ring finger instead of her usual diamond engagement ring.
On March 1, Roach added to the speculation during a separate red carpet interview with Access Hollywood at the Actor Awards, saying, "The wedding has already happened."
"You missed it," he quipped. "It’s very true."
The couple remained quiet about any rumors until Holland told Esquire in June that he and his wife's families weren't worried about the fake AI-generated images of their ceremony "because they were all there."
'I Do Have Control Over What I Choose to Share'
Zendaya, on the other hand, has chosen to keep this part of her life mostly private, though she opened up to Elle in an August 2023 interview about her relationship with her Spider-Man: Brand New Day costar.
"Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public. I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love," she said. "But also, I do have control over what I choose to share."
"It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own, but also not being afraid to exist. You can’t hide. That’s not fun either. I am navigating it more than ever now," The Challengers star continued.