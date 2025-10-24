Kim Kardashian Jokes Caitlyn Jenner's Transition Gave Them 2 More Seasons of 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians': 'The Shows Write Themselves!'
Oct. 24 2025, Published 3:44 p.m. ET
Kim Kardashian credited Caitlyn Jenner's transition for helping the family extend their E! series.
During the Friday, October 24, episode of The Graham Norton Show, the SKIMS founder admitted her stepdad's shocking shift to becoming a woman helped Keeping Up With the Kardashians stay on air for an extra two seasons.
"The shows write themselves. Once, when we wondered what might happen next, my stepdad turned into a woman and there were two more seasons right there!" Kardashian, 45, teased.
Jenner, 75, announced she was transgender in 2015, with her stepdaughter's full support.
"This is Caitlyn’s moment and it’s her time to express herself and just be herself, and that’s really what life is about," she told an outlet during the CFDA Fashion Awards in June 2015.
Kardashian expressed how "proud" she was of her family member for embracing her true self.
"She just wants to help people that don’t feel comfortable in their own skin, just to be confident in who they are," she expressed.
The 75-year-old will make her return to reality TV alongside her family for Season 7 of The Kardashians, which premiered on October 23. This will be her first time appearing on the Hulu series since KUWTK concluded in 2021.
On The Graham Norton Show, the mom-of-four emphasized how shocked she was at the success of her family's reality TV franchise.
"We shot the pilot and had no idea what it would turn into, but 20 years on it is still going," she said.
Kim Kardashian's Latest Acting Stint
Kardashian also dished on her new acting project, All's Fair, alongside Hollywood vets Naomi Watts, Teyana Taylor, Glenn Close and more.
"Working with a cast like this I wanted to make sure I was completely prepared," she explained. "What I could control was absolutely knowing my lines, being on time and being super professional. These women are the greatest at what they do, and I just watched and learned every day. It was an honor, and I have just had the best time. Working with these women was like summer camp."
The series premieres on Hulu on November 4, and the fashion mogul has been attending premieres across the globe leading up to its release. On the talk show, she confirmed this is not her only acting project in the works.
"I have a few projects coming up — I film my first movie in January, and we are hoping for a season two of All’s Fair. I always want to be growing, curious and evolving, and I want to see wherever that takes me," Kardashian teased.