Kim Kardashian Jokes Caitlyn Jenner's Transition Gave Them 2 More Seasons of 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians': 'The Shows Write Themselves!'

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Caitlyn Jenner was previously Bruce Jenner.

"The shows write themselves. Once, when we wondered what might happen next, my stepdad turned into a woman and there were two more seasons right there!" Kardashian, 45, teased. Jenner, 75, announced she was transgender in 2015, with her stepdaughter's full support. "This is Caitlyn’s moment and it’s her time to express herself and just be herself, and that’s really what life is about," she told an outlet during the CFDA Fashion Awards in June 2015.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian supports her transgender stepdad.

Kardashian expressed how "proud" she was of her family member for embracing her true self. "She just wants to help people that don’t feel comfortable in their own skin, just to be confident in who they are," she expressed. The 75-year-old will make her return to reality TV alongside her family for Season 7 of The Kardashians, which premiered on October 23. This will be her first time appearing on the Hulu series since KUWTK concluded in 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian did not expect 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' to blow up.

On The Graham Norton Show, the mom-of-four emphasized how shocked she was at the success of her family's reality TV franchise. "We shot the pilot and had no idea what it would turn into, but 20 years on it is still going," she said.

Kim Kardashian's Latest Acting Stint

Source: Hulu/YouTube Kim Kardashian stars in 'All's Fair.'