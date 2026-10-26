Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Slammed by Critics for Wearing Dead Hollywood Icon Elizabeth Taylor's Cloak at Rome Film Festival: 'Very Weird'

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner are facing backlash after a piece from the late Elizabeth Taylor’s iconic wardrobe made a high-profile appearance on the red carpet in Rome. Jenner stepped out wearing the Hollywood legend’s velvet scorpion cloak at the October 24 premiere of All’s Fair Season 2 during the Rome Film Festival. Although the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars turned heads with their glamorous looks, some social media users criticized them for wearing pieces previously worn by Hollywood icons.

Article continues below advertisement

'Why Can't They Just Wear Their Own Stuff?'

Source: MEGA The Kardashian-Jenner family was slammed for wearing iconic dresses.

After a side-by-side photo comparing Jenner's look to Taylor's original outfit surfaced on Instagram, social media users were quick to share their opinions. One user commented, "Why can't they just wear their own stuff instead of desecrating all the clothing items that real icons have actually worn." "There is something very weird about being obsessed with wearing dead people's clothes," another critic wrote. A third person slammed the famous family, writing, "Quit letting this rotten family take historical iconic clothing out and wear them for fun why can't they just make replicas??" However, not everyone shared the criticism, as some fans came to Jenner's defense and praised her glamorous appearance. One admirer called the 70-year-old momager "gorgeous," while another gushed that she looked "stunning."

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Kardashian Wore the Same Cloak in 'All's Fair'

Source: MEGA Kardashian borrowed the cloak from her mother to wear for the Hulu series.

Before stepping out in the iconic cloak at the Rome premiere, Jenner had actually lent the piece to her daughter for the second season of Hulu's legal drama All's Fair. In a now-deleted Instagram Story, Kardashian shared the history behind the garment, writing, "Fun fact about the cape my mom is wearing. It belonged to Elizabeth Taylor, and my mom now owns it and graciously let me wear it in All's Fair." The SKIMS founder also revealed that the cloak inspired a storyline in the series. "After Ryan [Murphy] heard the story of Elizabeth Taylor wearing it to Grace Kelly’s Scorpion Ball, naturally, he made sure to write an episode about Allura Grant throwing her own Scorpion Ball," Kardashian continued, referring to her character on the show. She added, "I’m the luckiest girl to have borrowed it from my mom." The second season of All's Fair is scheduled to premiere on November 4.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The Story Behind Taylor's Famous Scorpion Cloak

Source: MEGA Taylor first wore the iconic scorpion cloak in 1969.

Taylor first wore the iconic scorpion cloak in 1969 while attending Princess Grace of Monaco's 40th birthday celebration in Monte Carlo. The lavish event featured a Scorpio theme, which inspired the garment's distinctive design. Decades later, the cloak was sold at a Christie's auction in 2011 for $60,000. The piece remains a notable part of Taylor's fashion legacy, making Jenner's decision to wear it on the red carpet an especially eye-catching moment for vintage fashion enthusiasts.

Marilyn Monroe's Dress Controversy

Source: MEGA Kardashian wore Marilyn Monroe's dress to the 2022 Met Gala.