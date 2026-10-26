CELEBRITY STYLE & FASHION NEWS Kim Kardashian 'Knew' Wearing Marilyn Monroe's Dress to Met Gala Would Make People Angry, Her Biographer Says: 'She Likes Provoking People' Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian reportedly anticipated the backlash when she wore Marilyn Monroe's iconic gown to the 2022 Met Gala. Taylor Camp Oct. 26 2026, Published 11:39 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Kim Kardashian apparently knew exactly what she was getting into when she wore Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress to the 2022 Met Gala. According to Jonathan Van Meter, the author of the reality star's authorized biography, Kardashian anticipated the backlash surrounding her controversial fashion choice and wasn't afraid to make a statement.

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Kim Kardashian Knew Her Met Gala Dress Would Spark Backlash

Source: MEGA Marilyn Monroe originally wore the sparkling Jean Louis dress while singing 'Happy Birthday' to President John F. Kennedy in 1962.

During a recent interview, Van Meter reflected on Kardashian's ability to attract attention and remain unfazed by criticism. "She likes provoking people," he said. The author then recalled discussing Kardashian's decision to wear the sparkling gown Monroe famously donned while singing "Happy Birthday" to President John F. Kennedy in 1962. "She knew wearing Marilyn's dress [at the 2022 Met Gala] would make people angry," Van Meter explained. According to the writer, Kardashian openly acknowledged that she expected the negative reaction. "Of course I knew it," she reportedly told him.

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Kim Kardashian Faced Criticism for Wearing Marilyn Monroe's Dress

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian borrowed the historic gown from Ripley's Believe It or Not!.

Kardashian, 46, made headlines when she arrived at the 2022 Met Gala wearing the historic Jean Louis gown, which she borrowed from Ripley's Believe It or Not!. The dress, embellished with thousands of crystals, was famously worn by Monroe during her performance at Kennedy's 45th birthday celebration. Although Kardashian only wore the original garment briefly before changing into a replica, her decision sparked debate over whether such a historically significant piece should have been worn again. Some fashion historians and preservation experts expressed concerns about the potential for damage, while others criticized Kardashian for altering her appearance to fit into the dress. Ripley's subsequently denied claims that the gown had been damaged during the event.

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Kim Kardashian's Biographer Says She Isn't Easily Shaken

Source: MEGA Biographer Jonathan Van Meter described Kim Kardashian as 'unflappable' and said she isn't easily shaken by criticism.

Van Meter, who spent five years working on Kardashian's biography, Citizen Kim, suggested that the businesswoman's willingness to provoke a reaction is part of what makes her unique. "She's unflappable. Things don't shake her for long," he told the outlet. He also argues that Kardashian's career doesn't fit neatly into traditional celebrity categories. "She's not a pop star or an actress. She functions as a businesswoman," Van Meter explained. The author added that he considers Kardashian closer to Jane Fonda than Monroe, pointing to her ability to reinvent herself and maintain public attention.

Kim Kardashian Reviewed Every Page of Her Biography

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian reviewed the manuscript of her authorized biography.