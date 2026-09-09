Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Take Scenic Boat Ride With Khloé Kardashian as Couple's Romance Heats Up: Photo

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Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton just went out on yet another super romantic date — with sister Khloé Kardashian happily third-wheeling. On September 7, KoKo posted a sweet pic of the trio having a lovely day out on the ocean via Instagram.

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Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Enjoyed a Boat Ride With Khloé

Source: @KHLOEKARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM The couple enjoyed a boat ride with Khloé Kardashian.

The SKIMS founder and F1 champ headed out on a boat ride with the Good American boss and shared a selfie with the world from their day out. Khloé went minimalist in just a white tank top and pilot-style sunglasses, while Kim wore a plunging white button-up crop top, a white skirt with a lace border and dark sunglasses. For his part, Lewis matched the women in shades of white, blingy necklaces and dark glasses. He also wore a pink hat. Khloé posted the pic as part of a photo dump recapping the last few weeks of her life.

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Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's Romance So Far

Source: @KIMKARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's romance has ramped up.

Kim and Lewis are rumored to have started dating in February. At the time, they were spotted hanging out in Paris and, shortly after, the reality TV star flew out to Tokyo during the athlete's Grand Prix competition in Japan, per People. Over the last few months, the two have made more and more appearances on each other's social media. The athlete has even spent time with Kim's children.

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Will Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Get Married?

Source: @KIMKARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton appear to be getting serious.

Kim has been married several times before, but it sounds like she and her boyfriend aren't ruling out another trip down the aisle — at least if anonymous insiders are to be believed. And according to those sources, matriarch Kris Jenner could play a major role in making a potential proposal happen. "Just like when Kanye proposed to Kim and when Kris Humphries proposed, Kris is going to be a key part of planning every step so that it’s worthy of a big TV moment," one source claimed to Heatworld. "Kanye [West] rented out a whole stadium, so Lewis is going to want to top that, and there’s no one better to help than Kris. She knows what the audience wants to see and she knows what makes her girls happy, so this is very easy for her and very fun."

Kim Kardashian's Romantic History and Family Life

Source: OINE / ©2012 RAMEY PHOTO / MEGA Kim Kardashian was married to Kanye West between 2014 and 2022.