Kim Kardashian Goes Pantsless in Sheer Black Corset: Photos
Kim Kardashian is turning heads in a bold and barely-there Mugler bodysuit!
The reality star, 43, gave her followers a peek behind the scenes of her latest fitting session with a sizzling Instagram snap on Tuesday, July 22.
Rocking a skintight black sequined bodysuit with a plunging neckline and ultra-high-cut hips, the SKIMS mogul struck a pose in front of a mirror surrounded by opulent decor.
The striking piece, designed by the late Thierry Mugler’s iconic fashion house, featured sculptural lines and sheer paneling that hugged Kardashian's famous curves.
“Mugler Magic,” Kardashian wrote alongside the eye-catching shot.
Naturally, the comments section lit up immediately.
Katy Perry dropped in with a quick, “TEN OUTTA TEN.”
Another fan joked, “slay diva but can you breathe?! 😭😭”
“This is my fighting crime outfit 🙌🔥,” one person raved.
“One of the most iconic Mugler outfits 😭🖤,” another gushed.
“You got every vintage piece 🔥,” someone added, while another fashion lover chimed in, “I’ve been wanting someone to wear this forever! Since they started opening their archives 😍.”
Lauren Sánchez even exclaimed, "This is just amazing. 🖤"
The look first appeared during Mugler’s Haute Couture Autumn/Winter 1998 collection.
Of course, this isn’t Kardashian's first Mugler moment as she also wore a custom wet-look dress she wore to the 2019 Met Gala for the theme Camp: Notes on Fashion.
That unforgettable latex-like gown took a whopping eight months to make — and marked Thierry Mugler’s first original design for his house in two decades.
“This is the first time in 20 years Mr. Mugler has designed for the House of Mugler,” Kardashian told Vogue at the time. “So to come and design this gown for me is such an honour. This is about eight months in the making. He envisioned me this California girl stepping out of the ocean, wet, dripping.”
Just like the latest outfit, that dress was beautiful but far from comfortable.
“I’m mingling all night and not sitting down, you know why,” she joked on the red carpet.
More recently, she reached back into the Mugler archives for the 2024 Academy Museum Gala, where she rocked a structured white corset and dramatic hooded coat from the brand’s Spring 1998 couture collection.
“It’s just so cool to see a fashion legend at work,” she said of collaborating with the late Manfred Thierry Mugler. “You think you know everything, but you learn so much just by looking at their [work], seeing what inspires them, and how their houses operate.”