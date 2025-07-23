or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Kim Kardashian
OK LogoNEWS

Kim Kardashian Goes Pantsless in Sheer Black Corset: Photos

Photo of Kim Kardashian.
Source: MEGA;@kimkardashian/instagram

Kim Kardashian stunned in a plunging black Mugler bodysuit during a steamy fitting session.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 23 2025, Published 1:02 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian is turning heads in a bold and barely-there Mugler bodysuit!

The reality star, 43, gave her followers a peek behind the scenes of her latest fitting session with a sizzling Instagram snap on Tuesday, July 22.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Kim Kardashian stunned in a tight outfit.
Source: @kimkardashian/instagram

Kim Kardashian stunned in a tight outfit.

Article continues below advertisement

Rocking a skintight black sequined bodysuit with a plunging neckline and ultra-high-cut hips, the SKIMS mogul struck a pose in front of a mirror surrounded by opulent decor.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Kim Kardashian looked gorgeous in the black dress.
Source: @kimkardashian/instagram

Kim Kardashian looked gorgeous in the black dress.

Article continues below advertisement

The striking piece, designed by the late Thierry Mugler’s iconic fashion house, featured sculptural lines and sheer paneling that hugged Kardashian's famous curves.

“Mugler Magic,” Kardashian wrote alongside the eye-catching shot.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Naturally, the comments section lit up immediately.

Katy Perry dropped in with a quick, “TEN OUTTA TEN.”

Another fan joked, “slay diva but can you breathe?! 😭😭”

“This is my fighting crime outfit 🙌🔥,” one person raved.

“One of the most iconic Mugler outfits 😭🖤,” another gushed.

“You got every vintage piece 🔥,” someone added, while another fashion lover chimed in, “I’ve been wanting someone to wear this forever! Since they started opening their archives 😍.”

Lauren Sánchez even exclaimed, "This is just amazing. 🖤"

MORE ON:
Kim Kardashian

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
image of Kim Kardashian's pals commented on the post.
Source: @kimkardashian/instagram

Kim Kardashian's pals commented on the post.

Article continues below advertisement

The look first appeared during Mugler’s Haute Couture Autumn/Winter 1998 collection.

Of course, this isn’t Kardashian's first Mugler moment as she also wore a custom wet-look dress she wore to the 2019 Met Gala for the theme Camp: Notes on Fashion.

Article continues below advertisement

That unforgettable latex-like gown took a whopping eight months to make — and marked Thierry Mugler’s first original design for his house in two decades.

“This is the first time in 20 years Mr. Mugler has designed for the House of Mugler,” Kardashian told Vogue at the time. “So to come and design this gown for me is such an honour. This is about eight months in the making. He envisioned me this California girl stepping out of the ocean, wet, dripping.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of The starlet typically wears tight outfits.
Source: @kimkardashian/instagram

The starlet typically wears tight outfits.

Article continues below advertisement

Just like the latest outfit, that dress was beautiful but far from comfortable.

“I’m mingling all night and not sitting down, you know why,” she joked on the red carpet.

More recently, she reached back into the Mugler archives for the 2024 Academy Museum Gala, where she rocked a structured white corset and dramatic hooded coat from the brand’s Spring 1998 couture collection.

“It’s just so cool to see a fashion legend at work,” she said of collaborating with the late Manfred Thierry Mugler. “You think you know everything, but you learn so much just by looking at their [work], seeing what inspires them, and how their houses operate.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.