Kim Kardashian's Terrifying 2016 Paris Robbery: Verdict Reached in Trial
A court in Paris, France, has reached a verdict in the trial of the ten people who were involved in Kim Kardashian's terrifying 2016 robbery.
On Friday, May 23, a report revealed eight of the 10 defendants were found guilty. The other two were acquitted on charges of planning and carrying out the heist.
The defendants consisted of nine men and one woman, with all of them being in their 60s or 70s.
Ringleader Aomar "Old Omar" Ait Kedache received an 8-year sentence, with 5 years suspended, while three others received 7-year sentences with 5 years suspended, another report stated.
Due to time served in pretrial detention, none of the guilty individuals will be sent to prison, a third outlet claimed.
Kardashian reacted to the news by telling a publication, "The crime was the most terrifying experience of my life, leaving a lasting impact on me and my family. While I’ll never forget what happened, I believe in the power of growth and accountability and pray for healing for all. I remain committed to advocating for justice, and promoting a fair legal system."
Kim Kardashian Recounted 2016 Robbery in Court
As OK! reported, the reality star recounted the nightmare — in which she was held at gunpoint after men broke into the hotel room she was staying in — while in court on May 13.
"Hi. I'm Kim Kardashian and I just want to thank everyone, especially the French authorities for allowing me to be here and testify today and allowing me to share my truth," she began.
"I came to Paris for Fashion Week, and Paris is always a place that I love so much. I used to walk around the city when I woke up in the middle of the night at 3 or 4 a.m., take walks around the city," the mom-of-four said. "I always felt really safe... I'd stop in little hotels for hot chocolate, it was magical. But when I came for Fashion Week during that trip, it changed everything."
The SKIMS designer said she was packing up her things when two men entered with the night receptionist, Abderrahmane Ouatiki, in handcuffs.
"I obviously was very confused when they first walked in — I had to make sense of what was happening. I was still in such shock, because honestly a lot of terrorist attacks were going on in the world and me and my friends were talking about what was going on in the world and... I didn't get what was happening and I didn't get it was about my jewelry, even though they specifically asked for my ring," she explained. "The gentleman found the ring that was next to my bed."
"The taller one was looking through my stuff and had found the jewelry box, and he said: 'aha, aha!' — excited and grateful that he found more jewelry," the makeup mogul recalled.
"They took me down the hallway to look for more jewelry, more stuff. That was the first moment I thought should I run for it? But it wasn't an option so I just stayed — and that's the moment I realized I should just do whatever they say," Kardashian spilled, revealing they held a gun to her back.
Kim Kardashian Thought She Was Going to Die During the Crime
The men eventually threw her on the bed and used zip ties to fasten her hands, which led Kardashian to believe she was going to be raped.
"I say a prayer to mentally prepare myself," she confessed. "At that point I was sure that's when they were going to shoot me."
"I absolutely did think I was gonna die," Kardashian stated.