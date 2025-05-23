Kim Kardashian's Terrifying 2016 Paris Robbery: Verdict Reached in Trial

A court in Paris, France, has reached a verdict in the trial of the ten people who were involved in Kim Kardashian's terrifying 2016 robbery.

On Friday, May 23, a report revealed eight of the 10 defendants were found guilty. The other two were acquitted on charges of planning and carrying out the heist.

The defendants consisted of nine men and one woman, with all of them being in their 60s or 70s.