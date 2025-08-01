Kim Kardashian Reacts to Anthony Hopkins Poking Fun at Her SKIMS Face Shapewear in Hilarious Video
Kim Kardashian couldn't help but reply after Sir Anthony Hopkins took a jab at her SKIMS product.
The 87-year-old Oscar-winning actor hopped on Instagram to share a playful video of himself trying out Kardashian’s latest invention from her SKIMS brand, the Seamless Sculpt Face Wrap, which retails for $48.
Wearing a breezy blue-and-green button-down, Hopkins strapped on the face wrap and immediately slipped into character, channeling his iconic Hannibal Lecter from The Silence of the Lambs.
In the 1991 thriller, Lecter famously wore a muzzle-like mask to prevent him from biting anyone.
“Hello, Kim. I’m already feeling 10 years younger,” Hopkins joked in the clip before throwing in a bone-chilling slurp and eerie mannerisms straight out of his Lecter playbook.
“Goodbye,” he said with a wink.
He kept the vibe cheeky in his caption too, writing, “Thank you, Kim. Don’t be afraid to come over for dinner,” as he tagged both Kardashian and the official SKIMS account.
Naturally, the internet couldn’t get enough of the hilarious clip.
“Great actor with a great sense of humor! 😂👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾,” one fan commented, while another chimed in with, “You dropped this, sir: 👑.”
“This just made my whole week 🤣🤣🤣,” a third added.
One follower gushed, “This is the best publicity you could get @kimkardashian! lol. You have to reply. This is so epic! 😂.”
Another joked, “THIS is why the internet was invented. Amazing, Sir Anthony! 😂.”
Kardashian wasn’t about to leave him hanging as she reposted an article in her Instagram Stories that mentioned the product drawing “comparisons to Hannibal Lecter.”
She then followed it up by sharing Hopkins’ video with the caption, “I’M SCREAMING!!!!! @anthonyhopkins @skims.”
The reality star also hopped on her own Instagram to talk more about the controversial product.
“Okay guys, so you know we've been doing shapewear for a really long time, and now we are gonna offer amazing face shapewear, which is just such a necessity,” she explained in a clip. “This material is actually infused with collagen yarns, and it's just this amazing jaw support.”
“It just snatches your little chinny chin chin… It’s super comfortable to wear at night or just around the house,” she added.
According to the official SKIMS Instagram post, “The innovation never ends. Our all-new face wrap offers ultra-soft jaw support in our signature Seamless Sculpt fabric for a must-have addition to your nightly routine.”
But not everyone is sold on the idea.
“What the h-- are we even doing here at this point?” one user asked, while another added, “Ladies, don’t fall for/buy this c--- PLEASE.”
“All these for what? Humans are not mannequins. People age, eventually die,” a third user wrote.
One more chimed in, writing, “Grotesque. Stop making women feel like they are not good enough.”