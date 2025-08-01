Kim Kardashian Reacts to Anthony Hopkins Poking Fun at Her SKIMS Face Shapewear in Hilarious Video

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian couldn't help but reply after Sir Anthony Hopkins took a jab at her SKIMS product.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @anthonyhopkins/Instagram Anthony Hopkins joked about the SKIMS face wrap in a viral video.

Article continues below advertisement

The 87-year-old Oscar-winning actor hopped on Instagram to share a playful video of himself trying out Kardashian’s latest invention from her SKIMS brand, the Seamless Sculpt Face Wrap, which retails for $48. Wearing a breezy blue-and-green button-down, Hopkins strapped on the face wrap and immediately slipped into character, channeling his iconic Hannibal Lecter from The Silence of the Lambs.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @anthonyhopkins/Instagram; @hanniballecterspage/Instagram The legendary actor compared it to his Hannibal Lecter mask from 'The Silence of the Lambs' movie.

Article continues below advertisement

In the 1991 thriller, Lecter famously wore a muzzle-like mask to prevent him from biting anyone.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

“Hello, Kim. I’m already feeling 10 years younger,” Hopkins joked in the clip before throwing in a bone-chilling slurp and eerie mannerisms straight out of his Lecter playbook. “Goodbye,” he said with a wink.

Article continues below advertisement

He kept the vibe cheeky in his caption too, writing, “Thank you, Kim. Don’t be afraid to come over for dinner,” as he tagged both Kardashian and the official SKIMS account.

Article continues below advertisement

Naturally, the internet couldn’t get enough of the hilarious clip. “Great actor with a great sense of humor! 😂👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾,” one fan commented, while another chimed in with, “You dropped this, sir: 👑.” “This just made my whole week 🤣🤣🤣,” a third added. One follower gushed, “This is the best publicity you could get @kimkardashian! lol. You have to reply. This is so epic! 😂.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Another joked, “THIS is why the internet was invented. Amazing, Sir Anthony! 😂.”

Article continues below advertisement

Kardashian wasn’t about to leave him hanging as she reposted an article in her Instagram Stories that mentioned the product drawing “comparisons to Hannibal Lecter.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian reposted the clip and wrote, 'I'm Screaming!'

Article continues below advertisement

She then followed it up by sharing Hopkins’ video with the caption, “I’M SCREAMING!!!!! @anthonyhopkins @skims.”

Article continues below advertisement

The reality star also hopped on her own Instagram to talk more about the controversial product. “Okay guys, so you know we've been doing shapewear for a really long time, and now we are gonna offer amazing face shapewear, which is just such a necessity,” she explained in a clip. “This material is actually infused with collagen yarns, and it's just this amazing jaw support.” “It just snatches your little chinny chin chin… It’s super comfortable to wear at night or just around the house,” she added.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram Not everyone likes the face shapewear trend.

Article continues below advertisement

According to the official SKIMS Instagram post, “The innovation never ends. Our all-new face wrap offers ultra-soft jaw support in our signature Seamless Sculpt fabric for a must-have addition to your nightly routine.”

Article continues below advertisement