Anthony Hopkins, 86, Confesses Acting 'Keeps Him Alive': 'I've Got a Few More Years of Work in Me'

"I say, 'Oh no, not again.' But I do something silly because we need humor," he shared. "We need a laugh in life. For good reason, I guess. Life is tough. The world is a savage place, but life has its beauty."

As for his non-creative outlets, the Zero Contact actor said he has a love for British detective stories.

"Very well done. There are always scenes where people are having parties and dancing. And I look at them thinking, ‘What?’ I think, ‘I used to do that,'" he teased. "I'm glad they're all having fun. I couldn't do that."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!