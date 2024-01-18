Anthony Hopkins, 86, Confesses Acting 'Keeps Him Alive': 'I've Got a Few More Years of Work in Me'
Anthony Hopkins, 86, admitted he has a realistic view of his own mortality as he approaches 90 years old — but according to the Academy Award winning actor, his career truly keeps him going.
During an interview published on Thursday, January 18, the Silence of the Lambs star assured fans he was in "good health" and just had a checkup with doctors to make sure he was in "good shape."
Hopkins revealed he recently cut out excess sugar from his day-to-day diet and makes sure he goes to bed early.
"I wasn't eating junk food, but I liked sweet things. And I've stopped. Enough. Don't even have honey anymore," he explained. "But no, I feel healthier. I feel more awake."
"I’m aware of my mortality. To be realistic, I know that if I have a few more years of work in me, I can do it," he added of his booming career. "So work keeps me alive. I love working. I love being an actor. I love activity."
"I love the process of preparing a role. That keeps my brain neurologically active. I love that," he continued. "I’m so lucky to be working at my age."
"They still seem to send me scripts, and I think, 'Well, good,'" he said, joking he'll "take anything" and hasn't become "choosier" with age.
When he's not acting, Hopkins has taken to creating fun TikTok and Instagram videos after being prompted his niece Tara Arroyave, despite being "slightly reluctant" at first.
"I say, 'Oh no, not again.' But I do something silly because we need humor," he shared. "We need a laugh in life. For good reason, I guess. Life is tough. The world is a savage place, but life has its beauty."
As for his non-creative outlets, the Zero Contact actor said he has a love for British detective stories.
"Very well done. There are always scenes where people are having parties and dancing. And I look at them thinking, ‘What?’ I think, ‘I used to do that,'" he teased. "I'm glad they're all having fun. I couldn't do that."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Hopkins spoke with People about his health and acting career.