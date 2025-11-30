Kim Kardashian Reveals She Has 1 Major Regret Over Her Marilyn Monroe 2022 Met Gala Outfit
Nov. 30 2025, Published 6:39 p.m. ET
Kim Kardashian caused a major stir in 2022 when she donned Marilyn Monroe's iconic birthday look for that year's Met Gala.
Now, three years and a whole lot of backlash later, the reality star, 45, has one regret about putting on the outfit.
Kim Kardashian Wished She Never Dyed Her Hair Blonde
In a confessional scene from the most recent episode of The Kardashians, the KKW Beauty founder looked back on the event look and revealed there was one thing she wanted to change about the ensemble.
And no — her regret has nothing to do with putting on the delicate dress that was on loan from Ripley's Believe It or Not!
Her remorse actually was that she wished she hadn't dyed her brunette roots platinum blonde for the Met Ball.
“I don’t know why, but everyone told me, ‘Don’t do Marilyn hair, you’re going to look like a wax figure of Marilyn,’” she said on her Hulu show. “We just thought we wanted to be blond. I should have been like dark, Jackie O vibes hair.”
The dress that Kardashian wore was the silver screen star's beige beaded cocktail gown she donned to sing “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” to John F. Kennedy in 1962.
Kardashian and her hairstylist Chris Appleton then decided to do a “Marilyn blonde" 'do.
Marilyn Monroe's Dress Is Valued at $10 Million
The TV personality further worried herself over the decision. “I’ve actually photoshopped it 500 different ways after the fact — like, last year — to see. Do you want to see? Because I have tortured Chris Appleton on this decision," she added.
“Should it have been a Marilyn vibe hair in blonde … should it have been more of a Jackie O dark? Either one of these would have worked," Kardashian wondered as she showed producers the photo options on her phone.
Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Museum in Florida purchased Monroe's dress at a Julien’s Auctions bidding in 2016 for $4.8 million. The frock is now valued at $10 million.
Fans blasted the starlet for wearing the OG dress and taking it out of the archives.
She even went on a strict diet to lose 16 pounds in three weeks before fashion's biggest night in order to fit into the gown. She opted to forgo eating carbs and sugar for weeks in order to drop the extra pounds.
“The idea really came to me after the gala in September last year. I thought to myself, what would I have done for the American theme if it had not been the Balenciaga look? What’s the most American thing you can think of? And that’s Marilyn Monroe,” Kardashian told Vogue in 2022.