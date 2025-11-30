Kim Kardashian Reveals She Has 1 Major Regret Over Her Marilyn Monroe 2022 Met Gala Outfit

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian caused a major stir in 2022 when she donned Marilyn Monroe's iconic birthday look for that year's Met Gala. Now, three years and a whole lot of backlash later, the reality star, 45, has one regret about putting on the outfit.

Kim Kardashian Wished She Never Dyed Her Hair Blonde

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian caused a stir in 2022 when she donned Marilyn Monroe's iconic look for the Met Gala.

In a confessional scene from the most recent episode of The Kardashians, the KKW Beauty founder looked back on the event look and revealed there was one thing she wanted to change about the ensemble. And no — her regret has nothing to do with putting on the delicate dress that was on loan from Ripley's Believe It or Not! Her remorse actually was that she wished she hadn't dyed her brunette roots platinum blonde for the Met Ball.

Source: MEGA Marilyn Monroe wore the gown in 1962.

“I don’t know why, but everyone told me, ‘Don’t do Marilyn hair, you’re going to look like a wax figure of Marilyn,’” she said on her Hulu show. “We just thought we wanted to be blond. I should have been like dark, Jackie O vibes hair.” The dress that Kardashian wore was the silver screen star's beige beaded cocktail gown she donned to sing “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” to John F. Kennedy in 1962. Kardashian and her hairstylist Chris Appleton then decided to do a “Marilyn blonde" 'do.

Marilyn Monroe's Dress Is Valued at $10 Million

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian kept her hair blonde for the 2022 Met Gala.

The TV personality further worried herself over the decision. “I’ve actually photoshopped it 500 different ways after the fact — like, last year — to see. Do you want to see? Because I have tortured Chris Appleton on this decision," she added. “Should it have been a Marilyn vibe hair in blonde … should it have been more of a Jackie O dark? Either one of these would have worked," Kardashian wondered as she showed producers the photo options on her phone. Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Museum in Florida purchased Monroe's dress at a Julien’s Auctions bidding in 2016 for $4.8 million. The frock is now valued at $10 million.

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian went on a strict diet to lose 16 pounds in three weeks.