Kim Kardashian Moves to Renew Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker

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Kim Kardashian is asking a judge to extend court-ordered protection against a man she has accused of stalking her for years. The reality star’s attorneys, Shawn Holley and Kate Mangels, filed to renew Kardashian’s restraining order against Nicholas Costanza, which is set to expire July 8. Kardashian is seeking a five-year extension and wants members of her family added to the order as well. According to TMZ, Kardashian says Costanza’s “delusional beliefs, anger and obsession have not improved” since the order was first issued in July 2021.

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Why Kim Kardashian Wants the Order Extended

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian alleged the accused stalker remained obsessed with her.

Kardashian obtained the restraining order after claiming Costanza sent her a package containing Plan B emergency contraceptive and a diamond ring, as well as showing up at her home multiple times in 2021. The SKIMS co-founder claims Costanza has continued sending her messages. She says he has called himself her “soulmate” and claimed they were supposed to start a family together. Kardashian also described a September 2024 incident in which Costanza allegedly unlawfully entered a house he said he had bought with her and told her online to meet him there with members of her family. Two days later Costanza was reportedly arrested on charges that included stalking, possession of methamphetamine and burglary.

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What Renewal Signals

Source: MEGA Legal experts explained why restraining orders are often renewed.

“Renewing a restraining order often signals that the concern is not historical, but continuing — especially where a public figure’s visibility can make unwanted contact, fixation, or escalation harder to control,” said Todd Spodek, managing partner at Spodek Law Group, who is not involved in the case. Spodek said high-profile cases require careful documentation, preserved digital evidence, coordination with private security and law enforcement, and “a practical safety plan that reduces access without minimizing the seriousness of the threat.”

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Source: MEGA She claimed the man continued sending her unwanted messages.

Randall M. Kessler, founding partner of Kessler & Solomiany, which is not involved in the case, said a restraining order “is just one part of a multidimensional strategy.” “A restraining order is only a piece of paper. But it’s a valuable piece of paper since all the victim needs to do is to alert the police that the defendant is in her vicinity and they will be arrested,” Kessler noted. “Once the restraining order is in place, she will not have to prove that the defendant has been violent or aggressive.” He added that it also “sends the message to any other potential stalkers” that legal action will be taken.

Beyond the Courtroom

Source: MEGA Her legal team requested additional protection for her family.