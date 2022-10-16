Kim Kardashian Stalker Arrested After Scuffling With Security Near Reality Star's Hidden Hills Property
A close call! A man was arrested near Kim Kardashian's Hidden Hills property at 11 A.M. on Saturday, October 15. According to sources, the trespasser, later identified as Deandre Williams, was specifically there for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum.
Sources spilled Williams was able to get past security at the main entrance to the lavish gated community, but was quickly caught by the property's "early detection intruder system."
Once confronted, the man reportedly got into a scuffle with the security guards before he was finally detained and later arrested after police were called. He has since been charged with battery and trespassing.
This isn't the first time Williams has been caught stalking the reality star. Sources revealed he is known by local authorities and has been seen on the community's surveillance footage prior to his arrest.
This incident with Williams marks one of many scary stalking situations the mother-of-four has had to endure over the years. Last October, Nicholas Costanza was arrested and charged with felony stalking after trespassing on the gated community's grounds despite a five-year restraining order.
Kardashian had slammed Costanza with the protective order in July 2021 after a series of disturbing incidents, including one where the man mailed her a diamond ring and a Plan-B pill.
As OK! previously reported, a stalker also threatened to murder Kardashian and her then-boyfriend Pete Davidson in a series of spine-chilling letters.
"In these letters, (he) made numerous violent threats against Ms. Kardashian. In addition, he made numerous sexual comments regarding Ms. Kardashian and her partners," the television personality's lawyer Shawn Holley explained at the time.
"Cause of your most recent action, I put you on my HIT LIST," one of the threats read, according to the court filing. "If I ever see you in New York or your boyfriend in Los Angeles I will carry it out that day. Pete Must and Will Die this weekend and you next weekend."