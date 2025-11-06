REALITY TV NEWS Reality TV Bombshell! Kim Kardashian Reveals Who 'Put a Hit' on Her Life in Teaser for Shocking New Episode Source: mega; Hulu/Disney Kim Kardashian broke down in tears upon hearing someone wanted to end her life. Allie Fasanella Nov. 6 2025, Published 11:11 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Kim Kardashian received a phone call that nobody wants to get in the latest season of The Kardashians. In a new teaser for the next episode of Season 7, it's revealed that a jailed convict wanted Kardashian dead. The All's Fair star can be heard saying, "I am feeling a little overwhelmed. Someone from prison is like, 'This person put out a hit on your life.'"

Source: Hulu/Disney Kim Kardashian alleges that 'someone extremely close' to her 'put a hit out' on her life.

This news comes after Kim said in the season trailer, "I got a call from investigators, someone extremely close to me put a hit out on my life." She is seen breaking down upon hearing the horrifying news. The reality star, who received a DVF Award for her work as prison reform advocate in August, will likely share more details about the scary situation in next Thursday's episode.

Kim Kardashian Torched by Critics After 'All's Fair' Premiere

Source: mega Kim Kardashian's new Ryan Murphy show has been panned by viewers.

In other news, the SKIMS founder's new legal drama All's Fair— which follows a team of female divorce lawyers — has been receiving scathing reviews from viewers and critics alike. People have been slamming the Hulu show since it premiered on Tuesday, November 4. It currently has a 3/10 rating on IMDB and a 6 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

What Critics Are Saying About 'All's Fair'

Source: mega 'All's Fair' stars Glenn Close, Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash and Teyana Taylor.

The Times wrote, "this may be the worst TV drama ever." Journalist Ben Dowell added, "Kim Kardashian and the rest of the starry cast think they’re in a feminist fable about divorce lawyers, but Ryan Murphy’s latest feels more like a series of Insta boasts." The show also stars big names like Glenn Close, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash, Sarah Paulson and Teyana Taylor.

Source: Hulu/YouTube 'All's Fair' premiered on November 4.

Source: mega TV critics are slamming the new Hulu legal drama.

Meanwhile, Variety called the Ryan Murphy production "a clumsy, condescending take on rah-rah girlboss feminism." Specifically taking aim at Kim, who portrays lawyer Allura Grant, the outlet dubbed her performance "unconvincing." Variety's Alison Herman also wrote, "All's Fair demonstrates such a low opinion of its own viewers, assuming we’ll bark like seals when fed disconnected scraps of sassy one-liners, flashy outfits and men-ain’t-s--- commiseration."