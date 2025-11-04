Kim Kardashian Sizzles in Tight Dress During Sister Kendall Jenner's Wild 30th Birthday Festivities: Photos
Nov. 4 2025, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Kim Kardashian turned up the heat for her sister Kendall Jenner's birthday party.
The reality star, 45, flaunted her curves in a tight brown maxi dress during the model's rowdy beach celebration on Monday, November 3.
Kardashian bared her cleavage in the busty ensemble, paired with a zebra-print bandana.
She coordinated with Jenner, who bared her toned tummy in a crisscrossing halter crop top and flowing printed skirt. The women were joined by several other members of the family, including Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian.
Kylie kept her outfit simple, donning a busty black mini dress that exposed her cleavage. Kris matched Kim's bandana in a long dress made out of the same print, while Khloé stood out from the rest of the crew in a pale pink, turtleneck frock.
Kim and Kendall were all smiles as they stood in front of a large silver balloon display that spelled out "Happy Birthday Kendall" on the sand. The SKIMS founder showed support for her famous sibling by chugging mini bottles from her alcohol company, 818 Tequila. Likewise, the Victoria's Secret Angel's birthday cake was adorned with the beverage.
During the evening, the famous family enjoyed a cozy setup with pillows and blankets on the sand, surrounding a fireplace.
Kim paid homage to the 30-year-old in a sweet photo dump from the party, writing, "Happy 30th Birthday @kendalljenner. May this decade bring you the kind of love and joy you so freely give to everyone else. 🤍I love you more than you’ll ever understand! Here’s to 30 Kenny."
Kourtney Kardashian, who missed out on the celebration, commented, "FOMO miss u guys ❤️."
Fans were not pleased that the mom was absent and flooded the comments section with criticism.
"Typical Kourtney wasn’t there for her sister," one person noted, while another quipped, "Kourtney is never around."
"Kris is the new Kourtney since she kicked out the group chat lol," a third wrote.
Kim Kardashian's Starring Role in 'All's Fair'
Kim's Instagram post came just hours before her new show, All's Fair, dropped on Hulu.
"Working with a cast like this, I wanted to make sure I was completely prepared," she explained during the Friday, October 24, episode of The Graham Norton Show. "What I could control was absolutely knowing my lines, being on time and being super professional. These women are the greatest at what they do, and I just watched and learned every day. It was an honor, and I have just had the best time. Working with these women was like summer camp."
She acts alongside Glenn Close, Teyana Taylor, Sarah Paulson, Niecy Nash-Betts, Naomi Watts and more in the star-studded series.