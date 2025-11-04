Kim Kardashian Sizzles in Tight Dress During Sister Kendall Jenner's Wild 30th Birthday Festivities: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian turned up the heat for her sister Kendall Jenner's birthday party. The reality star, 45, flaunted her curves in a tight brown maxi dress during the model's rowdy beach celebration on Monday, November 3. Kardashian bared her cleavage in the busty ensemble, paired with a zebra-print bandana.

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian celebrated Kendall Jenner's birthday on the beach.

She coordinated with Jenner, who bared her toned tummy in a crisscrossing halter crop top and flowing printed skirt. The women were joined by several other members of the family, including Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian. Kylie kept her outfit simple, donning a busty black mini dress that exposed her cleavage. Kris matched Kim's bandana in a long dress made out of the same print, while Khloé stood out from the rest of the crew in a pale pink, turtleneck frock. Kim and Kendall were all smiles as they stood in front of a large silver balloon display that spelled out "Happy Birthday Kendall" on the sand. The SKIMS founder showed support for her famous sibling by chugging mini bottles from her alcohol company, 818 Tequila. Likewise, the Victoria's Secret Angel's birthday cake was adorned with the beverage.

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram Kendall Jenner just turned 30.

During the evening, the famous family enjoyed a cozy setup with pillows and blankets on the sand, surrounding a fireplace. Kim paid homage to the 30-year-old in a sweet photo dump from the party, writing, "Happy 30th Birthday @kendalljenner. May this decade bring you the kind of love and joy you so freely give to everyone else. 🤍I love you more than you’ll ever understand! Here’s to 30 Kenny."

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram The Kardashian ladies celebrated Kendall Jenner's 30th birthday.

Kourtney Kardashian, who missed out on the celebration, commented, "FOMO miss u guys ❤️." Fans were not pleased that the mom was absent and flooded the comments section with criticism. "Typical Kourtney wasn’t there for her sister," one person noted, while another quipped, "Kourtney is never around." "Kris is the new Kourtney since she kicked out the group chat lol," a third wrote.

