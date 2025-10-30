Kim Kardashian Slammed for Fueling Conspiracy Theory That 1969 Moon Landing Was Fake: 'Kanye Much?'
Oct. 30 2025, Published 9:45 a.m. ET
Kim Kardashian is facing backlash after claiming the 1969 moon landing was "fake."
During the Thursday, October 30, episode of The Kardashians, the famed reality star attempted to convince her All's Fair co-star Sarah Paulson that the Apollo 11 mission never happened.
Kardashian was deep down a rabbit hole of conspiracy theories surrounding Buzz Aldrin and late Neil Armstrong being the first humans to walk on the moon.
Kim Kardashian Claims Apollo 11 Mission Never Happened
"I'm sending you, so far, a million articles with both Buzz Aldrin and ... the other one," she told Paulson between takes on set of their upcoming Hulu legal drama, seemingly forgetting Armstrong's name.
In response, Paulson declared, "Yes, do it."
"This girl says, 'What was the scariest moment?' And [Aldrin] goes, 'There was no scary moment, cause it didn't happen. It could've been scary, but it wasn't, cause it didn't happen,'" Kardashian alleged.
The SKIMS co-founder admitted Aldrin's age, 95, can cause him to blurt out wild comments, as she insisted: "So I think it didn't happen."
Paulson informed Kardashian she was prepared to go on a "massive deep dive" about the theory while teasing the American Horror Story actress for sending her "conspiracies all the time."
Elsewhere in the episode, Kardashian was approached by a producer inside of her trailer and asked to confirm whether she believes Aldrin and Armstrong never actually walked on the moon many years ago.
"I don't think we did. I think it was fake," she alleged. "I've seen a few videos [of] Buzz Aldrin talking about how it didn't happen. He says it all the time now in interviews."
"Why does Buzz Aldrin say it didn't happen?" Kardashian asked, though the comments she had been referring to of Aldrin's had reportedly been taken out of context. In fact, Aldrin has fiercely defended his trip to the moon and mocked those who think it was a hoax. He even infamously punched a moon-landing conspiracy theorist in the face in 2002 for calling him a "coward, liar and thief."
Kim Kardashian Says 'Go to TikTok' and 'See for Yourself'
Further backing her belief, Kardashian questioned: "There's no gravity on the moon — why is the flag blowing? The shoes that they have in the museum that they wore on the moon [have] a different [foot]print than the photos. Why are there no stars?"
Predicting backlash, producers proceeded to ask Kardashian what has has to say to people who call her "crazy."
"They're gonna say I'm crazy no matter what. But like, go to TikTok. See for yourself," she snubbed.
After the airing of Thursday's episode, Kardashian was flooded with criticism, as a few haters accused her of sounding like her troubled ex-husband Kanye West.
Kim Kardashian Accused of Sounding Like Her Ex Kanye West
"Kanye much? 🙄," one person expressed online in reaction to Kardashian's claims, while another added, "Girl, you sound like your crazy ex-husband."
"I have this unfounded suspicion that this is something Ye would believe," a third hater noted. "It wouldn’t surprise me if he got her 'on board' with believing this when they were together. I can picture them sitting at home together on the couch, in their coordinating Balenciaga outfits, (face masks too, of course) while he presented her with all of the scientific 'evidence ' on TikTok. At any rate, regardless of why she believes this, she continues to give US evidence as to why she is such an unbelievably vapid person. It’s gotten to the point of embarrassment."
Meanwhile, a fourth individual trolled, "Well of course if TikTok said it’s fake, then come on it must be!!! Really Kim?" as a fifth exclaimed: "OMG! Stop! You weren’t alive when it happened!! Give me a break. People are so ridiculously into conspiracy theories now."