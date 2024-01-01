Kim Kardashian’s Transformation Gallery in 18 Photos: From Paris Hilton's Pal to a Billionaire Socialite
2006
Before Kim Kardashian became a businesswoman and famous TV personality, she initially served as Paris Hilton’s sidekick. She started gaining attention when she dated Nick Lachey a year before Keeping Up With the Kardashians aired.
In one of their outings, the then-couple was seen out and about after watching The Da Vinci Code.
2007
Kardashian donned an all-black outfit during the launch of Hilton’s Kitson clothing line in Beverly Hills, Calif. She completed her look with black sunglasses and pumps.
2008
The KKW Beauty mogul opted to wear an all-white getup when she and her sisters shopped together.
2009
Kardashian looked pretty in pink when she visited Beverly Hills alongside Robin Antin.
2010
The KUWTK alum turned people’s heads when she watched the Miami Dolphins and New York City Jets at the Sun Life Stadium in Miami, Fla. She sported a black blazer with a nude-toned top paired with black pants and boots.
2011
Kardashian rocked her fitted pencil skirt and sleeveless top during an outing at Pinkberry in Beverly Hills, Calif.
2012
After a morning workout session, Kardashian graced the road in her body-hugging black spandex suit.
2013
Kardashian showed off her style while shopping in Beverly Hills. She wore a sophisticated navy blazer and pants and let her dark hair down during the outing.
2014
During another shopping session in Beverly Hills, Kardashian sported a massive camel coat that did not hide her curves. She completed the look with a white cropped top and a light blue skirt.
2015
While pregnant with her child with Kanye West, Kardashian displayed her curves and baby bump while wearing her form-fitting maxi dress.
2016
Kardashian flaunted her curves in skintight, zip-up dress when she jetted to London with West.
2017
The attendees of The Promise premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, Calif., could not help but stare at Kardashian’s jaw-dropping outfit as she wore a body-hugging dress on the red carpet event.
2018
Kardashian became the first-ever recipient of the Influencer Award at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at the Brooklyn Museum in New York, and she proved that she deserved it by rocking her sparkling two-piece getup.
2019
Kardashian earned praise when she donned a floor-length, figure-hugging gown during an appearance in SoHo, N.Y. Per professional stylists, The Kardashians star has always rocked her Jessica Rabbit-style dresses through the years.
2020
Kardashian transformed into a real-life fairy when she arrived in New York City in an ultra-tight top and flowy skirt.
2021
The TV personality dazzled in a pink Balenciaga outfit before her appearance on Saturday Night Live.
2022
Kardashian started to look thinner during her outing in New York. At that time, her fans expressed their concerns because of her sudden skinnier appearance.
2023
Compared to her simple appearance and style in the past, Kardashian has grown completely as a woman and style icon. She showed off her unmatched beauty at the 2023 CFDA Awards at the American Museum of Natural History.