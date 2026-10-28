Kim Kardashian Wears Revealing Top and Lacy Pants From European Getaway: Photo

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Kim Kardashian is turning heads once again with a bold look that puts her love of daring fashion on full display! The SKIMS founder, 46, shared a series of new photos on Instagram, showing off a head-to-toe white lace ensemble that mixes romantic details with a sultry edge.

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Source: @KIMKARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM Kim Kardashian showed off a daring white lace ensemble featuring a plunging top, semi-sheer pants and dramatic ruffled details.

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“a little bit of life,” she wrote in the post’s caption. Kardashian's outfit featured a fitted white lace top with a plunging neckline, long sleeves and dramatic ruffled cuffs. Delicate loops held the front together, leaving small openings across her chest and midriff. She paired the top with matching semi-sheer lace pants that hugged her figure and finished with ruffled hems just below her knees. The intricate fabric gave the coordinated set a soft, romantic feel, while the see-through details made the look more daring. The reality star wore her dark hair in a sleek, high ponytail and kept her makeup soft and neutral, letting the elaborate lace details stand out.

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Her Statement Heels Complete the Outfit

Source: @KIMKARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM The reality star completed the look with sculptural white platform sandals from Alexander McQueen's Fall/Winter 2011 collection.

In one photo, Kardashian posed beside a classical bust displayed on a tall black pedestal. With one hand raised near her head, she angled her body toward the camera to show off the outfit from head to toe. She completed the look with striking platform sandals from Alexander McQueen's Fall/Winter 2011 collection. The white heels featured multiple straps, feather-like details and sculptural metallic elements beneath the platforms. Kardashian also shared a mirror selfie that offered a closer look at the plunging neckline and intricate lace pattern. A black-and-white photo of the full ensemble rounded out the Instagram carousel.

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Kardashian Stunned in Schiaparelli Couture

Source: ALL'S FAIR/HULU The fashion post arrived as Kim Kardashian continued promoting Season 2 of her Hulu legal drama 'All’s Fair.'

The latest fashion moment comes as Kardashian continues to make headlines for her statement-making outfits while promoting Season 2 of her Hulu legal drama, All’s Fair. At the show's Mexico City premiere, she turned heads in a sculptural design from Schiaparelli's latest couture collection. The glossy cream silicone dress featured a corseted bodice with a plunging neckline and delicate spaghetti straps. Its skirt was made from layers of fringe, with daring cutouts revealing a subtle polka-dot sequin sheer layer underneath. Kardashian wore her luscious locks down in a sleek, straight style and completed the look with soft-glam makeup, including a dark smoky eye and nude lipstick. From intricate lace to sculptural couture, the reality star has been keeping her fashion choices front and center throughout the show's promotional run.

Kardashian Hired Zendaya's Stylist Law Roach

Source: MEGA The actress’ latest fashion moments follow her decision to work with celebrity stylist Law Roach, who is known for his longtime collaboration with Zendaya.