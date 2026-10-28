Kim Kardashian's Trip to Armenia Was the 'Scariest Experience' for 'KUWTK' Producers as Fans Caused 'Complete Pandemonium'

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Kim Kardashian's 2015 trip to Armenia became one of the most nerve-racking experiences for the team behind Keeping Up With the Kardashians. In Jonathan Van Meter’s new biography, Citizen Kim: The Woman Who Created the Future, showrunner Farnaz Farjam looks back at the difficulty of managing the crowds that followed Kardashian and her family everywhere they went.

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'The Scariest Experience' for the 'KUWTK' Production Team

Source: MEGA The producer noted an 'intense energy' between Kim's fans.

Farjam described the Armenia trip as the show's "scariest experience" with fans. He revealed that the SKIMS founder was welcomed by a huge crowd at her hotel, making it difficult for the crew to handle the situation. Farjam highlighted there was an "intense energy," adding, "There were so many people on the streets, and you could feel the distress. It was as if some people thought she was, like, the Virgin Mary, like Kim had come to save them." Kardashian also reflected on the "full-crazy mayhem" and explained that she felt like "the whole town had come out."

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Khloé Recalls 'Complete Pandemonium'

Source: MEGA Khloé looked back at the experience when Kim's fans didn't stop calling her name.

Khloé Kardashian accompanied her sister on her Armenia trip along with Kim's then-husband Kanye West. "We’re used to big crowds, but it’s, like, complete pandemonium outside," she said. The Good American founder also revealed people "chanting" Kim's name, while one woman "stood in front of their hotel for two days," and after meeting the fashion mogul face-to-face, she spoke fondly of Kim. The incident showed how the family's celebrity status had taken on a different scale during the visit, with fans waiting for hours or even days for a glimpse of them.

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The Armenia Trip Carried a Deeper Meaning for the Kardashians

Source: MEGA The Kardashians and Jenners have Armenian roots.

Kim and her sister's trip to Armenia was more than a visit to another country; It was a chance for her to connect with her Armenian roots and learn more about her family’s history. The visit was especially important because it took place during the 100th anniversary of the Armenian genocide. By visiting the country at that time, Kim and her family also shed light on a painful part of their heritage and brought more attention to their Armenian background. As for the crew of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, they had a whole new experience of managing a huge crowd while filming.

What to Expect From 'Citizen Kim'

Source: MEGA The new biography reveals how Kim worked hard to build her own empire.