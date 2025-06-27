NEWS Kim and Khloé Kardashian Stun in Low-Cut Dresses During Night Out in Italy Before Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Wedding: Photos Source: @kimkardashian/instagram Kim Kardashian shared a few dolled up photos as herself, sister Khloé and their mom Kris Jenner got ready for Jeff Bezos' pre-wedding party in Italy.

Kim and Khloé Kardashian came to slay! While in Italy for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding, the sisters and their mom, Kris Jenner, got all dolled up for a night out in Italy, with the mother-of-four sharing photos from their time together on Friday, June 27. Kim captioned the images, "Italian Summers."

Kim and Khloé Kardashian Go Glam With Mom Kris Jenner

Source: @kimkardashian/instagram Kim and Khloé Kardashian showed off cleavage while in Venice, Italy.

In the hot shots, the SKIMS founder, 44, stunned in a sleeveless, floor-length snakeskin dress that featured embellished straps and a plunging neckline with crisscross stitching. Khloé rocked a strapless black bodysuit underneath a somewhat sheer patterned gown, while the matriarch wore a black gown with a cinched waist and puffy sleeves.

Khloé Snacks on Chips While Getting Ready

Source: @kimkardashian/instagram The Good American co-founder enjoyed some potato chips while in their hotel room.

Kim also had someone take photos while she and Khloé were hanging out in an ornate hotel room, where the latter was seen sitting on an ottoman and snacking on potato chips. The makeup mogul also shared a few solo shots, where she flaunted cleavage and turned around to show off her behind. "Khloé eating chips is the summer vibe 👏👏," one fan commented on the upload, while Kim's friend Allison Statter called the trio "gorgeous girls! ❤️."

Source: @kimkardashian/instagram The mom-of-four captioned the photos, 'Italian Summers.'

The day after their fun outing marked Khloé's 41st birthday, which her mom, 69, celebrated via an emotional Instagram post. "You are truly one of the most incredible human beings I know… your kindness, your strength, your loyalty, your humor, and that gigantic heart of yours make you such a gift to everyone around you," Kris gushed. "You give so much love to everyone around you, and you do it so effortlessly and so selflessly. You are the one who lifts us all up no matter the situation." The momager went on to call her the daughter "every mother dreams of," as she's "supportive, thoughtful, generous and loving."

Khloé Turns 41

Source: @kimkardashian/instagram Kim and Kris both shared birthday messages on social media for Khloé.

"You’ve been my rock, my confidante, my greatest gift! I am so proud of the woman and mother you are, and I feel so blessed to call you my daughter. Watching you as a mommy is one of the greatest joys of my life," Kris continued. "You are patient, present, fun, and loving beyond words. True and Tatum are your whole heart, and you are theirs, and it’s so beautiful to watch. Happy birthday my beautiful girl.. I love you forever and always, Mommy xo ❤️🎂🎉🥳."