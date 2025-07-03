'Who Are We to Judge?': Kim Porter's Friend Has Shocking Reaction to Sean 'Diddy' Combs Verdict
Eboni Elektra, friend of the late Kim Porter, broke her silence on the Sean “Diddy” Combs verdict, where he was ruled guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution and not guilty on one count of racketeering conspiracy and two counts of s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion.
The socialite, who often posts about her fond memories with Porter — Diddy’s ex-girlfriend of nearly 17 years — shared a photo of the rapper to her Instagram, where she questioned, “Who are we to judge? That’s God’s job.”
Eboni Elektra's Reaction to the Sean 'Diddy' Combs Verdict
Elektra elaborated on her faith in God, whom she credited for Combs’ favorable ruling.
“PRAISE GOD,” she wrote. “OPINIONS ....we are all entitled to them. MISTAKES... we all make them JUDGING... we all do it. GOSSIP .... we are all guilty of it. GOD’S WILL... is higher than any opinion, mistake, judgement, or gossip.”
Elektra’s caption continued, “If this is God’s will for Puff / diddy, than [sic] that’s His will. In the end, what we think does not compare to His will… It’s all in His hands. U never know. #isallintheword #readyourbible … my opinion.”
Social Media Users Shocked by Eboni Elektra's Instagram Post
Many followers of the highly publicized trial, which began in May and officially ended on Wednesday, July 2, flocked to the socialite’s comments, where they expressed their disgust at Porter’s best friend praising God for Diddy’s verdict — especially after the years-long conspiracy that the Bad Boy Records founder had something to do with his ex’s death in November 2018.
“Out of all people I would have never thought you would make a post like this. Just know Kim is rolling over in her grave!” exclaimed one person.
“This was supposed to be Kim Porter's best friend, the person she told her secrets to! YOU beyond anyone else KNOWS what this man is capable of!! How much did he pay you for your silence and betrayal sis??” questioned another.
Tiny Harris Deletes Her Comment on Eboni Elektra's Instagram Post
“Wtf girl. he killed ur best friend. don’t bring jesus into this,” added a third.
In a now-deleted comment, T.I.'s wife, Tiny Harris, wrote to Eboni, defending Diddy and the risqué Hollywood lifestyle. “Yeah!!!!! 900000 ppl wanna charge u so bad for being freaky is nasty work!!” she penned.
How Kim Porter's Ex AI B. Sure! Reacted to Her Death
Kim’s death, which was caused by lobar pneumonia, has long been a controversial debate in the entertainment industry.
Her ex AI B. Sure! came forward in the Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy documentary, saying, “Something is not right with this.” At the time, he also talked about how Kim kept a diary about the rapper’s abuse.
It was believed that the book Kim’s Lost Words: A Journey for Justice, From the Other Side, included her journal entires, but her kids claimed the tome was fake, insisting their mom had no part in it.