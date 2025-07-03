'Who Are We to Judge?': Kim Porter's Friend Has Shocking Reaction to Sean 'Diddy' Combs Verdict

Kim Porter dated Sean 'Diddy' Combs for nearly 17 years, often breaking up and getting back together.

The socialite, who often posts about her fond memories with Porter — Diddy’s ex-girlfriend of nearly 17 years — shared a photo of the rapper to her Instagram , where she questioned, “Who are we to judge? That’s God’s job.”

Eboni Elektra , friend of the late Kim Porter , broke her silence on the Sean “Diddy” Combs verdict, where he was ruled guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution and not guilty on one count of racketeering conspiracy and two counts of s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion.

Elektra elaborated on her faith in God, whom she credited for Combs’ favorable ruling.

“PRAISE GOD,” she wrote. “OPINIONS ....we are all entitled to them. MISTAKES... we all make them JUDGING... we all do it. GOSSIP .... we are all guilty of it. GOD’S WILL... is higher than any opinion, mistake, judgement, or gossip.”

Elektra’s caption continued, “If this is God’s will for Puff / diddy, than [sic] that’s His will. In the end, what we think does not compare to His will… It’s all in His hands. U never know. #isallintheword #readyourbible … my opinion.”