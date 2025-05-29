REALITY TV Kim Zolciak's Daughter Ariana Biermann Sentenced Over 2022 DUI Arrest Source: @arianabiermann/Instagram Kim Zolciak's daughter Ariana Biermann was sentenced over her 2022 DUI arrest.

Kim Zolciak’s daughter Ariana Biermann was sentenced following her 2022 DUI arrest on May 23. According to court documents obtained by a media outlet, Biermann opted to take a plea deal over going to jail. In the deal, she pleaded guilty to reckless driving and possession and use of drug-related objects. Other charges, including the DUI one, were dropped by prosecutors.

Plea Deal Details

Source: @arianabiermann/Instagram Ariana Biermann admitted to smoking a THC vape the night before her arrest.

Though she admitted to smoking a THC vape the night before, she denied she had been drinking before getting behind the wheel of her car. According to the documents, she will be on probation for 24 months. Biermann was told in court that if she violated her probation, she could potentially end up in the slammer. She was also instructed to avoid drugs, not drink, follow all laws and report to any probation officer as instructed. As part of her arrangement, she will have to produce breath, saliva, urine or blood specimens "from time to time" in order for it to be analyzed for the presence of drugs, including alcohol. She also was ordered to pay $2,000 in fines, partake in 40 hours of community service, not drink alcohol or take drugs unless prescribed, go through a Victim Impact program and complete an evaluation for substance abuse. If Biermann completes all of the tasks and pays all of her fines, the court acknowledged her probation could end early.

Ariana's Lawyer's Statement

Source: @arianabiermann/Instagram Ariana Biermann's lawyer said she 'took advantage of the opportunity to put this matter behind her.'

Justin Spitzman, Biermann’s lawyer, gave the following statement to a media outlet: “Ms. Biermann maintained her innocence since her arrest. We are pleased that the State of Georgia eventually decided to dismiss the impaired driving charge and offer Ms. Biermann the opportunity to plead guilty to a traffic ticket. Despite her desire to fight this case, she took advantage of the opportunity to put this matter behind her and focus her energy on all the positive endeavors in her life.”

Arrest Details

Source: @arianabiermann/Instagram Ariana Biermann was arrested in August 2022.

After hitting another vehicle, Biermann was pulled over by cops in August 2022. She ended up getting arrested and charged with driving under the influence, misdemeanor improper lane change and underage alcohol possession. In early 2024, she was slapped with six misdemeanor charges related to the arrest. These included driving under the influence of multiple substances, driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of drug related object due to her “unlawfully” possessing a vape pen with THC cartridge, improper turn, failure to obey signs or control devices and underage possession of alcohol.

Kim Zolciak's Statement

Source: @kimzolciakbiermann/Instagram Kim Zolciak spoke out on her Instagram Story to defend Ariana Biermann.