15 Celebrities Who Got a DUI: Amanda Bynes, Shannon Beador and More
Aaron Carter
Late singer Aaron Carter had his first run-in with the law due to a DUI in March 2005 when he was driving in Huntington Beach. A similar incident happened again in Georgia in July 2017, resulting in a DUI and marijuana charges.
He pleaded no contest to reckless driving and received no jail time after his plea. He was still on probation for 12 months and was required to complete 40 hours of community service, on top of the $1,500 fees and fines he settled in court, TMZ reported.
Days before his death on November 5, 2022, law enforcement sources said he was pulled over by police when he recklessly drove his vehicle. Carter was cleared after passing field sobriety tests.
Amanda Bynes
On April 4, 2012, Amanda Bynes was arrested for a DUI after trying to pass a police car while driving her BMW in West Hollywood. According to reports, she refused to take a breathalyzer or drug test, but she was taken into custody.
She received another DUI charge two months later. At the time, the What a Girl Wants actress asked then-President Barack Obama to fire the cop who arrested her.
Bynes went on to break more driving laws, including driving with a suspended license and being involved in several hit-and-run incidents.
Ariana Biermann
Ariana Biermann was arrested in the summer of 2022 on suspicion of a DUI. She was charged with misdemeanor DUI, misdemeanor improper/erratic lane change and misdemeanor underage alcohol possession/purchase of alcohol before she was released on bond.
Ariana's lawyer, Justin Spizman, issued a statement to E! News in which the then-20-year-old denied being impaired.
"When police arrived on scene, the investigating officer immediately initiated an investigation for DUI," the statement read. "Despite Ariana's constant invocation that she was upset and anxious from the minor accident, the officer incorrectly concluded she was impaired by alcohol. That was not the case. She wholly denies these allegations and intends to fight these charges because she is not guilty of them."
Spizman issued a follow-up statement days later insisting that Biermann did not consume any substance before the arrest.
Craig Robinson
Craig Robinson, who was arrested multiple times due to drug-related charges, was also slapped with drug possession and a misdemeanor for a DUI in Culver City, Calif.
The Office actor was busted again on June 29, 2023, in the same city for driving under the influence of alcohol and different drugs, including marijuana and amphetamines.
Farrah Abraham
Farrah Abraham was handcuffed in March 2018 for allegedly driving under the influence in Nebraska.
Per TMZ, the Teen Mom star almost hit a police car when she made a wide turn. The police pulled her over and gave her a field sobriety test, which she failed as she blew .147 — twice the legal limit of .08 in the state.
Days after the arrest, Abraham told In Touch that she was sick and not drunk at that time.
John Stamos
In his memoir, If You Would Have Told Me, John Stamos admitted to "going off the rails" in 2015 when he got involved in a DUI incident but reportedly got his act together afterward.
"And I realized that everything that I wanted in life was not happening," he shared. "You know, yes, I got the girl, I got the TV show, I got Beach Boys. But I wanted a family. The most important thing I hadn't done."
During an interview with Willie Geist, Stamos said the arrest was a pivotal moment in his life as he realized he could have killed somebody for getting into his car "like a fool."
Justin Bieber
On January 23, 2014, Justin Bieber was cuffed on suspicion of drunk driving, resisting arrest, driving without a valid license and drag racing in Miami. His tests confirmed he also had marijuana and Xanax in his system at the time of the arrest.
In an Instagram post in 2021, the "Ghost" singer shared that he was not proud of the incident.
"I was hurting, unhappy, confused, angry, misled, misunderstood, and angry at God," he went on. "I also wore too much leather for someone in Miami. All this to say God has brought me a long way. From then until now, I do realize something. God was as close to me then as he is right now."
Keanu Reeves
Keanu Reeves surprised the world when he joined the list of celebrities with a DUI.
In 1993, he was charged with DUI, resisting an officer and reckless driving. He avoided formal drunk driving charges after pleading guilty, but it also became an eye-opener to him when he saw the mugshot that reminded him of his father, who was sentenced to prison.
Kevin Hart
The California Highway Patrol officers arrested Kevin Hart in April 2013 on suspicion of drunk driving after the comedian nearly collided his black Mercedes with a tanker trunk on the area's freeway. Officer Ed Jacobs said the Jumanji actor looked intoxicated when he was pulled over, and he indeed failed the sobriety test.
Hart was booked for misdemeanor DUI and held on a $5,000 bond.
Khloé Kardashian
In 2007, Khloé Kardashian was arrested for driving under the influence in California and was ordered to perform community service and complete an alcohol education course.
"I really wasn't that drunk. It wasn't a high percentage," she clarified in one episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. "My judge is not very happy with me. He thinks that my job is a luxury and that there's no excuse on why I got kicked out."
Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay Lohan posed for countless mugshots throughout the years due to different legal troubles, including drunk driving.
Following her 2007 arrest, the Mean Girls actress underwent an alcohol education program, which she failed to complete due to her career. Her repeated arrests also led her to wear an alcohol-monitoring SCRAM device on her ankle as part of her bail.
Mel Gibson
Mel Gibson earned criticism when police arrested him on suspicion of drunk driving. In an excerpt from the 2006 arrest report, the Daddy's Home 2 star reportedly said, "The Jews are responsible for all the wars in the world!"
Over a decade after the arrest, he told Variety Awards Editor Kristopher Tapley in an episode of Variety's "Playback" podcast it was an "unfortunate" incident in Malibu, Calif.
"I was recorded illegally by an unscrupulous police officer who was never prosecuted for that crime," Gibson opened up. "And then it was made public by him for profit, and by members of — we'll call it the press. So, not fair. I guess as who I am, I'm not allowed to have a nervous breakdown, ever."
Paris Hilton
On September 27, 2006, Paris Hilton was arrested on suspicion of DUI while she was on her way to In-N-Out Burger. She was sentenced to three years probation and was ordered to attend classes in alcohol education.
As a then-first-time offender, Hilton was fined $1,500.
Scott Disick
E! News revealed that Scott Disick, who had struggles with alcoholism, was once arrested and pleaded guilty to a DUI charge. Reports said he crashed his car in New York after a night of consuming alcohol.
Shannon Beador
Shannon Beador spoke candidly about her arrest for DUI and hit-and-run for the first time in an Instagram post. The Real Housewives of Orange County star updated her followers about her life after the legal trouble.
"Unfortunately right now, I'm not in the position to comment but there will be a time when I can and I intend to be open, honest and authentic," she said. "Right now, I'm focusing on getting healthy, getting back to myself and walking Archie."
Her attorney, Mike Fell, previously revealed that Beador was apologetic and remorseful after the September 16 arrest.