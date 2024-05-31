15 Celebrities Who Got a DUI: Amanda Bynes, Shannon Beador and More

Late singer Aaron Carter had his first run-in with the law due to a DUI in March 2005 when he was driving in Huntington Beach. A similar incident happened again in Georgia in July 2017, resulting in a DUI and marijuana charges.

He pleaded no contest to reckless driving and received no jail time after his plea. He was still on probation for 12 months and was required to complete 40 hours of community service, on top of the $1,500 fees and fines he settled in court, TMZ reported.

Days before his death on November 5, 2022, law enforcement sources said he was pulled over by police when he recklessly drove his vehicle. Carter was cleared after passing field sobriety tests.