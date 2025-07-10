or

'A Few' B--- Jobs, Tummy Tuck, Filler and More: Kim Zolciak Lists Every Plastic Surgery Procedure She's Undergone

Two photos of Kim Zolciak
Source: @kimzolciakbiermann/instagram;mega

Kim Zolciak got candid on how she's enhanced her appearance over the years.

By:

July 10 2025, Published 11:03 a.m. ET



Kim Zolciak is coming clean about how many times she's gone under the knife.

The reality star listed the procedures she's had on her face and body while on the Wednesday, July 9, episode of Botched Presents: Plastic Surgery Rewind, where she was seeing doctors to fix a previous skin tightening treatment that "did the opposite."



What Plastic Surgery Procedures Has Kim Zolciak Had?

kim zolciak every plastic surgery procedure
Source: E! Entertainment/YouTube

Kim Zolciak admitted she's had 'a few' b----- augmentations and a 'mommy makeover.'

"I’ve done my b---- a few times and then I had a tummy tuck," the mother-of-six revealed. "I did have filler in my lips. I do Botox all the time."

When it comes to non-cosmetic work, she underwent neck surgery for a herniated disc.

The Bravolebrity, 47, noticeably didn't include the "laser vaginal rejuvenation" she had or the filler she got in her earlobes.



kim zolciak every plastic surgery procedure
Source: mega

The star (seen in 2019, above) had a 'mommy makeover' after giving birth to six kids.

"I sacrificed my body for six incredible humans, so I did a mommy makeover," the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum explained. "Just because you’re a mom doesn’t mean you need to let yourself go."

"My mom always said growing up, if I had really big ears or a really big nose that bothered me or whatever it may have been, she would have fixed it," she added. "I’ve always kind of said the same thing to my girls."

MORE ON:
Kim Zolciak



Brielle Biermann's Procedures Were Inspired by Her Mom

kim zolciak every plastic surgery procedure
Source: E! Entertainment/YouTube

Zolciak's eldest daughter, Brielle Biermann, started getting lip filler when she was 18.

In fact, Zolciak's eldest daughter, Brielle Biermann, appeared on the show with her, where she admitted she became addicted to getting filler at 18.

"I graduated high school and the second I graduated, my mom took me to L.A. and I got my lips done by the doctor that everybody was getting their lips done at the time," the 28-year-old recalled.

"I was always going with her to her doctor’s appointments," Biermann said. "I feel like she was mostly getting every laser you can think of to remain youthful so then like every month I was like, 'I got to go get my lips done.'"

Biermann admitted getting a new round of injections became as commonplace to her as "getting a Diet Coke."

The star also took full advantage when doctors and brands began reaching out to her to inform her about new treatments.

"Social media’s my job, I know what I have to do — post it on social media and get a following," she said. "Anything I saw that I felt like I could go fix, I would go and I would fix it."

Biermann was on the E! show so doctors could fix her botched under eye filler, as she felt one side was puffier than the other.

