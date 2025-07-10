'A Few' B--- Jobs, Tummy Tuck, Filler and More: Kim Zolciak Lists Every Plastic Surgery Procedure She's Undergone

In fact, Zolciak's eldest daughter, Brielle Biermann, appeared on the show with her, where she admitted she became addicted to getting filler at 18.

"I graduated high school and the second I graduated, my mom took me to L.A. and I got my lips done by the doctor that everybody was getting their lips done at the time," the 28-year-old recalled.

"I was always going with her to her doctor’s appointments," Biermann said. "I feel like she was mostly getting every laser you can think of to remain youthful so then like every month I was like, 'I got to go get my lips done.'"