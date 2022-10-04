Brielle Biermann Insists She Doesn't Have A 'Whole New Face' After Jaw Surgery: 'People Are So Crazy'

"I would be honest about it. I guess I've done my lips, I've had Botox, I tried to get it to my jaw line because I have TMJ, but I don't have a whole new face," the star, who previously underwent double jaw surgery to correct her temporomandibular joint (TMJ) and an overbite, continued. "People are so crazy, but lips really do change somebody's whole entire face. I don't have to have filler everywhere to look different."

The Bravo personality, whose mom is Kim Zolciak-Biermann, said it's not always easy growing up in the spotlight since people keep comparing old photos from when she was 11 or 12 years old to now.

"I have no tits. I hadn't even gone through puberty yet," she expressed. "So, I would love to see people when they are 10 years old and then what they look like at 24 — then let's talk. Some see my friends, and there's always those 'Glow Up' challenges on Twitter. But if I posted one, people would be like, 'Oh my God, plastic surgery,' whereas my friends who are not famous, they post and everyone is like,, 'Yeah, someone got to look so good,' and they look completely different when they had no work done. I'm just screwed over here."