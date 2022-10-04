Brielle Biermann Insists She Doesn't Have A 'Whole New Face' After Jaw Surgery: 'People Are So Crazy'
Though Brielle Biermann may look different over the years, she doesn't appreciate all of the chit chat about what work she's had done.
"One thing that drives me f**king insane is when everyone says that I've had my nose done because I literally have not, and if people were smart and would actually look back, they would see that I've had the same f**king nose. This one drives me insane. If you look at my lips, they've gotten bigger, so I'm sure my nose looks different because there's not so much space between. I don't know how it works but that one gets under my skin like no other," the 25-year-old said David Yontef's podcast "Behind the Velvet Rope," which aired on Monday, October 3.
"I would be honest about it. I guess I've done my lips, I've had Botox, I tried to get it to my jaw line because I have TMJ, but I don't have a whole new face," the star, who previously underwent double jaw surgery to correct her temporomandibular joint (TMJ) and an overbite, continued. "People are so crazy, but lips really do change somebody's whole entire face. I don't have to have filler everywhere to look different."
The Bravo personality, whose mom is Kim Zolciak-Biermann, said it's not always easy growing up in the spotlight since people keep comparing old photos from when she was 11 or 12 years old to now.
"I have no tits. I hadn't even gone through puberty yet," she expressed. "So, I would love to see people when they are 10 years old and then what they look like at 24 — then let's talk. Some see my friends, and there's always those 'Glow Up' challenges on Twitter. But if I posted one, people would be like, 'Oh my God, plastic surgery,' whereas my friends who are not famous, they post and everyone is like,, 'Yeah, someone got to look so good,' and they look completely different when they had no work done. I'm just screwed over here."
Brielle can brush off the hearsay, but she gets the most upset when someone talks about her nose the most.
"They don't understand how puberty and things like that work — whatever they're f**king idiots," she declared. "I could tell you I go to the gym all of the time. I did the Peloton right before this — I want a small waist, I want to look good. But the nose — you have to actually go under the knife to do that one, and I'm too scared to do anything like that."
Last year, when fans speculated Brielle went under the knife, her mom came to her defense.
"Let's be clear here … my daughters read your stupid ass comments and quite frankly I am appalled at the fact that some of you are flat out computer bullies that are bored to tears and have nothing better to do then to take time out of YOUR day to write something negative!" she wrote at the time.