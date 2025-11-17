or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Reality Tv > Kim Zolciak
OK LogoREALITY TV NEWS

Kim Zolciak Reveals Final Straw That Led to Kroy Biermann Divorce as She Calls Her New Guy 'Great'

photo of Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann
Source: mega

Speaking at BravoCon 2025, Kim Zolciak revealed what the final straw was in her marriage to Kroy Biermann.

Nov. 17 2025, Published 5:15 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Kim Zolciak is dishing on what lead to her 2023 split from Kroy Biermann.

Speaking to an outlet at BravoCon 2025 on Saturday, November 14, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared that her ex-husband's decision to step outside their marriage was the nail in the coffin.

"He cheated...so," she said bluntly, when asked what tore them apart.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Zolciak told Andy Cohen in July, 'the rug was pulled out from underneath me.'
Source: mega

Kim Zolciak told Andy Cohen in July, 'The rug was pulled out from underneath me.'

Zolciak, 47, previously addressed why she and Biermann, 40, split during a July 31 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, stating, "The rug was pulled out from underneath me."

The pair, who tied the knot in 2011, share six children together: Kroy Jr., 14, Kash, 13, and twins Kaia and Kane, 11. Biermann also adopted her two older daughters, Ariana, 24, and Brielle, 27.

Article continues below advertisement

image of 'I don't think Kroy will ever give me a divorce,' Kim Zolciak shared at BravoCon 2025.
Source: mega

'I don't think Kroy will ever give me a divorce,' Kim Zolciak shared at BravoCon 2025.

Zolciak went on to reveal that she doesn't see former NFL linebacker granting her with a divorce anytime soon, despite her moving on with new boyfriend, Kyle Mowitz.

"I don't think Kroy will ever give me a divorce," she said, adding that when she filed, he told her, "I'm going to publicly destroy you."

"That been his goal and it's all he cares about," she continued. "We've been through the same thing for two years. No movement. No change. Just constant antics."

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Zolciak Shuts Down Rumors Her New Boyfriend Is Married

MORE ON:
Kim Zolciak

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

image of Kim Zolciak shared her new boyfriend is 'great.'
Source: mega

Kim Zolciak shared her new boyfriend is 'great.'

When the reporter inquired about headlines claiming her new boyfriend is still a married man, Zolciak confirmed that they are both in the process of getting divorced.

"I'm sorry...I'm legally married and so is he. He's been going through a divorce as well," she said. "I don't know...I guess I'm supposed to wait until I'm legally divorced..."

The reality star also called Mowitz, an entrepreneur, "great" and shared that she's "happy as h---."

Article continues below advertisement

Kim's Daughter Ariana Gives Mom's New Boyfriend Seal of Approval

image of Ariana Biermann delcared that she likes her mom's new man.
Source: @arianabiermann/instagram; Watch What Happens Live/Youtube

Ariana Biermann declared that she likes her mom's new man.

During a separate interview with another outlet at BravoCon, Zolciak's daughter Ariana Biermann expressed her approval of her mom's new beau.

The Next Gen NYC star said, “I really like him," before adding, "He's a good man."

Article continues below advertisement

image of Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann were married in 2011.
Source: mega

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann were married in 2011.

The Don’t Be Tardy alum told the same publication that before she "never" envisioned herself being with anybody but Biermann prior to meeting Mowitz through a friend.

"I never saw myself with anybody else. It was about two years after I filed that I met Kyle, and he went through a very similar situation as me,” Kim dished.

She explained, "We’re both fighting, going through divorces, and I think we connect really deeply on that level, sharing the same experience. And yeah, he's great."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.