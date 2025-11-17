Kim Zolciak Reveals Final Straw That Led to Kroy Biermann Divorce as She Calls Her New Guy 'Great'
Nov. 17 2025, Published 5:15 p.m. ET
Kim Zolciak is dishing on what lead to her 2023 split from Kroy Biermann.
Speaking to an outlet at BravoCon 2025 on Saturday, November 14, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared that her ex-husband's decision to step outside their marriage was the nail in the coffin.
"He cheated...so," she said bluntly, when asked what tore them apart.
Zolciak, 47, previously addressed why she and Biermann, 40, split during a July 31 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, stating, "The rug was pulled out from underneath me."
The pair, who tied the knot in 2011, share six children together: Kroy Jr., 14, Kash, 13, and twins Kaia and Kane, 11. Biermann also adopted her two older daughters, Ariana, 24, and Brielle, 27.
Zolciak went on to reveal that she doesn't see former NFL linebacker granting her with a divorce anytime soon, despite her moving on with new boyfriend, Kyle Mowitz.
"I don't think Kroy will ever give me a divorce," she said, adding that when she filed, he told her, "I'm going to publicly destroy you."
"That been his goal and it's all he cares about," she continued. "We've been through the same thing for two years. No movement. No change. Just constant antics."
When the reporter inquired about headlines claiming her new boyfriend is still a married man, Zolciak confirmed that they are both in the process of getting divorced.
"I'm sorry...I'm legally married and so is he. He's been going through a divorce as well," she said. "I don't know...I guess I'm supposed to wait until I'm legally divorced..."
The reality star also called Mowitz, an entrepreneur, "great" and shared that she's "happy as h---."
Kim's Daughter Ariana Gives Mom's New Boyfriend Seal of Approval
During a separate interview with another outlet at BravoCon, Zolciak's daughter Ariana Biermann expressed her approval of her mom's new beau.
The Next Gen NYC star said, “I really like him," before adding, "He's a good man."
The Don’t Be Tardy alum told the same publication that before she "never" envisioned herself being with anybody but Biermann prior to meeting Mowitz through a friend.
"I never saw myself with anybody else. It was about two years after I filed that I met Kyle, and he went through a very similar situation as me,” Kim dished.
She explained, "We’re both fighting, going through divorces, and I think we connect really deeply on that level, sharing the same experience. And yeah, he's great."