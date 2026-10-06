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Kim Zolciak's Son Kroy 'KJ' Biermann Jr. Pleads Not Guilty to 7 Felony Charges in Sexual Assault Case, According to Court Documents

Photo of Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Jr.
Source: MEGA; @KIMZOLCIAKBIERMANN/INSTAGRAM

Kroy Biermann Jr. pleaded not guilty to seven felony charges.

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Oct. 6 2026, Published 3:32 p.m. ET

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Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's eldest son, Kroy "KJ" Biermann Jr., pleaded not guilty to multiple felony charges related to an alleged sexual assault.

The 15-year-old's lawyer, Jason Sheffield, filed documents in Fulton County Superior Court on Monday, October 5, stating that his client entered a not-guilty plea to all seven charges filed against him by a grand jury in Georgia.

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Kroy 'KJ' Biermann Jr. Pleaded Not Guilty

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Photo of Kim Zolciak rose to fame on 'Real Housewives of Atlanta.'
Source: @KIMZOLCIAKBIERMANN/INSTAGRAM

Kim Zolciak rose to fame on 'Real Housewives of Atlanta.'

Sheffield also waived KJ's right to a formal arraignment, currently scheduled for October 14.

The attorney also requested a hearing date to transfer the case to Fulton County Juvenile Court before the superior court judge sets pretrial and trial dates.

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Kroy 'KJ' Biermann Jr. Was Arrested on August 17

Photo of Kroy 'KJ' Biermann Jr. was indicted on seven felony charges on September 3.
Source: @KIMZOLCIAKBIERMANN/INSTAGRAM

Kroy 'KJ' Biermann Jr. was indicted on seven felony charges on September 3.

As OK! previously reported, the son of the Bravo star was arrested in Alpharetta, Ga., on August 17 and initially charged with aggravated sexual battery and aggravated sodomy tied to an alleged April 23 incident at a local gym.

KJ was accused by a female classmate, who has been described as his girlfriend's "best friend," of allegedly forcing himself on her inside a co-ed sauna at a Life Time fitness center in Alpharetta, Ga.

The victim claimed to repeatedly decline KJ's advances, accusing him of forcing oral s-- and digitally penetrating her v-----, until she "finally managed to get away from him … he pulled up his pants and left," per court docs.

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Kroy 'KJ' Biermann Jr. Was Released on $200,000 Bail

Photo of Kroy 'KJ' Biermann Jr. was released to Kim Zolciak's care after posting a $200,000 bond.
Source: @KIMZOLCIAKBIERMANN/INSTAGRAM

Kroy 'KJ' Biermann Jr. was released to Kim Zolciak's care after posting a $200,000 bond.

He was indicted on September 3 on seven felony counts: aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery, aggravated sodomy, false imprisonment and three counts of sexual battery against a child under the age of 16.

KJ remained behind bars at Atlanta's Metro Regional Youth Detention Center for more than a month before being released to his mother's care on September 22 after posting a $200,000 bond.

Kim Zolciak Fiercely Defended Her Son

Photo of Kim Zolciak called the allegations against her son 'reckless and deeply troubling.'
Source: @KIMZOLCIAKBIERMANN/INSTAGRAM

Kim Zolciak called the allegations against her son 'reckless and deeply troubling.'

Kim, 48, has stood behind her son against the accusations, calling them "reckless and deeply troubling" in a statement shortly after his arrest.

“He categorically denies ever being involved with this woman or engaging in the conduct she has alleged,” she said in a statement obtained by Fox News on August 21.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star claimed that KJ agreed to a polygraph test that proved his innocence and pointed out that no DNA was found on the victim after the incident.

"We are also aware that this individual has made similar allegations involving two other people, which raises serious concerns that deserve to be carefully examined," she continued. "Every legitimate allegation deserves to be taken seriously and investigated based on the facts and evidence. At the same time, no one should be publicly condemned based solely on an accusation."

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