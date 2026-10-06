Kim Zolciak's Son Kroy 'KJ' Biermann Jr. Pleads Not Guilty to 7 Felony Charges in Sexual Assault Case, According to Court Documents

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Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's eldest son, Kroy "KJ" Biermann Jr., pleaded not guilty to multiple felony charges related to an alleged sexual assault. The 15-year-old's lawyer, Jason Sheffield, filed documents in Fulton County Superior Court on Monday, October 5, stating that his client entered a not-guilty plea to all seven charges filed against him by a grand jury in Georgia.

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Kroy 'KJ' Biermann Jr. Pleaded Not Guilty

Source: @KIMZOLCIAKBIERMANN/INSTAGRAM Kim Zolciak rose to fame on 'Real Housewives of Atlanta.'

Sheffield also waived KJ's right to a formal arraignment, currently scheduled for October 14. The attorney also requested a hearing date to transfer the case to Fulton County Juvenile Court before the superior court judge sets pretrial and trial dates.

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Kroy 'KJ' Biermann Jr. Was Arrested on August 17

Source: @KIMZOLCIAKBIERMANN/INSTAGRAM Kroy 'KJ' Biermann Jr. was indicted on seven felony charges on September 3.

As OK! previously reported, the son of the Bravo star was arrested in Alpharetta, Ga., on August 17 and initially charged with aggravated sexual battery and aggravated sodomy tied to an alleged April 23 incident at a local gym. KJ was accused by a female classmate, who has been described as his girlfriend's "best friend," of allegedly forcing himself on her inside a co-ed sauna at a Life Time fitness center in Alpharetta, Ga. The victim claimed to repeatedly decline KJ's advances, accusing him of forcing oral s-- and digitally penetrating her v-----, until she "finally managed to get away from him … he pulled up his pants and left," per court docs.

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Kroy 'KJ' Biermann Jr. Was Released on $200,000 Bail

Source: @KIMZOLCIAKBIERMANN/INSTAGRAM Kroy 'KJ' Biermann Jr. was released to Kim Zolciak's care after posting a $200,000 bond.

He was indicted on September 3 on seven felony counts: aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery, aggravated sodomy, false imprisonment and three counts of sexual battery against a child under the age of 16. KJ remained behind bars at Atlanta's Metro Regional Youth Detention Center for more than a month before being released to his mother's care on September 22 after posting a $200,000 bond.

Kim Zolciak Fiercely Defended Her Son

Source: @KIMZOLCIAKBIERMANN/INSTAGRAM Kim Zolciak called the allegations against her son 'reckless and deeply troubling.'