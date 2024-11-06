or
Ivanka Trump 'Doesn't Need to Be Working in the White House' Alongside Daddy Donald: 'The Last Presidency Took Its Toll'

Ivanka Trump won't be working alongside her father, Donald Trump, a source claimed.

Nov. 6 2024, Published 6:08 p.m. ET

Ivanka Trump, who revealed she was stepping back from politics a few years ago, won't be joining her father, Donald Trump, in the White House, according to an insider.

“Ivanka is proud of her father, she loves him, but his last presidency took its toll," a source told a news outlet. “There were friends who turned their back on Ivanka and Jared because of Donald, and that was hurtful. Now she has a great life, her thoughts are she does not need to be working in the White House to make a difference.”

Donald Trump pictured with his family after he won the 2024 election.

Ivanka, 43, was present in Florida when she joined her father onstage after he won the 2024 election. Though she might not be in the West Wing, it's possible she will explore other ways to help out her family.

“I expect that we could see Ivanka work with tech leaders and talk about child safety on the internet, as well as her concerns about child trafficking, that’s the kind of thing she concentrated on in the White House,” said the source. “I think we’ll see her utilize her power in that way.”

Ivanka Trump won't be joining her father in the White House, a source claimed.

Meanwhile, another insider claimed Ivanka, who shares three children with Jared Kushner, is happy with her life in Miami, Fla.

“Ivanka has been remarkably consistent for two years and right now she is focused on her family and the needs of her children," the insider noted. “She doesn’t plan to be in politics. If she has something she wants to say, she will speak with her father about it directly, and privately…If that changes and she decides she wants to advocate for various policies, she will say it publicly.”

“Ivanka is not preparing to re-enter political life, but there’s whispers that she could make key appearances and support the idea of the American family,” added another source. “Ivanka is prepped to do all the family walks at some point… but has no plans to enter the political fray.”

Ivanka Trump resides in Miami, Fla.

As OK! previously reported, Ivanka has been laying low in the past few years and has hardly been seen at any of her father's events.

"I love my father very much," she previously in a statement. "This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics. While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena."

Donald Trump won the 2024 election.

After Ivanka made the announcement, a source said: "She is very happy, living her best life. She left politics totally in the rearview mirror and so this time around, even if her dad is the leading Republican candidate, she basically doesn't care."

Page Six spoke to the source.

