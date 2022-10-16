The Kind Pen: The Perfect Way To Take A Hit

The modern marijuana industry is budding. According to a recent Grand View Research, Inc. study, the U.S. cannabis market is expected to reach USD 40.0 billion by 2030.

This highly anticipated growth is due in part to increased access to cannabis, whether medically or recreationally. Since 2012, 19 states and D.C. have legalized marijuana for adults over 21, and 38 states and D.C. have legalized the drug for medical use. But, none of this progress would be possible without the industry pioneers who persisted in creating a legal marketplace and the new wave of cannabis entrepreneurs who continue to innovate.

The Kind Group CEO, Anthony Gagliardi, is one of those innovators. As state legalizations gained momentum in 2013, Gagliardi was serving time on racketeering charges. What most would see as a setback, Anthony used as a period to build. Seeing the potential for marijuana-related products, Gagliardi identified a gap in the market for hardware and along with Partner Joseph Vecchione launched his flagship brand, The Kind Pen, later the same year.