King Charles Blocked From Checking on Old Friend Sir Ranulph Fiennes as His Wife Claims Queen Camilla Sent Helicopters to 'Intimidate' Them

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King Charles is reportedly being blocked from seeing longtime friend, renowned explorer Sir Ranulph Fiennes, as he deals with his Parkinson's diagnosis, by his wife Louise Millington-Cotes. According to a letter, Millington-Cotes claimed Queen Camilla sent helicopters to the couple's home in an effort to intimidate them as Charles, 77, is aching to see his old pal.

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A Letter Claimed Queen Camilla Sent a Chopper to Sir Ranulph Fiennes' Home

Source: MEGA King Charles previously asked how he could contact his old friend.

The claim was made in a note sent to the U.K.'s Office of the Public Guardian on November 27, 2025, by Jill Bowring, the wife of Fiennes' old expedition companion, Anton Bowring. “William Thornton, an equerry to King Charles, phoned us on 24th February 2025 to get Louise’s contact details so he could convey the King’s best wishes," the letter began. "Anton explained that during an earlier phone call, Louise had said that the King hated Ran, and that Queen Camilla had helicopters flying over their home in an effort to intimidate them, so it was unlikely that any message from the King would get a good reception from Louise," the note continued.

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Source: MEGA Sir Ranulph Fiennes hasn't been seen in public since 2024.

"The Equerry was given short shrift by Louise and within in 5 minutes, Anton received a very threatening message from Louise, and there has been no contact between Anton and Louise since," the memo added. Fiennes, 82, hasn't been seen in public since 2024, and has mainly disappeared from the limelight. Millington-Cotes, 59, was granted lasting power of attorney over her husband that same year and reportedly transferred him to several care homes under false names. According to The Telegraph, friends were able to visit Fiennes — who is also the third cousin, once removed of actor Ralph Fiennes — if they signed non-disclosure agreements in the early months of his seclusion.

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King Charles Was 'Concerned' for His Old Friend's Health

Source: MEGA Sir Ranulph Fiennes was previously diagnosed with Parkinson's.

Anton, 76, also wrote to Charles private secretary, Sir Clive Alderton, last year, to inform him Fiennes "is in a very poor state." Almost two weeks after that letter, Thornton called Anton to let him know Charles was "concerned" for his friend's wellbeing and wanted to write to Fiennes and Millington-Cotes. "[Charles] wanted to see if there was anything he could do to help. He asked how he could communicate that to Ran, and asked if I had Louise’s phone number," Anton told The Telegraph. Anton gave over the digits, but Millington-Cotes then texted him: "I’m going to be changing my phone number because of you!!! There is nothing further that we need you to help with. Thank you.”

Source: MEGA King Charles and Sir Ranulph Fiennes have been friends since the 1970s.