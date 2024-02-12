Home > Photos > Prince Charles PHOTOS 8 Things to Know About King Charles' Cancer Diagnosis Source: MEGA

When Did King Charles Find Out About His Cancer Diagnosis?

On February 5, Buckingham Palace released a statement confirming King Charles III's cancer diagnosis. The monarch learned about his health condition after undergoing a procedure for his benign prostate enlargement and having diagnostic tests to confirm the initial findings.

Is King Charles' Cancer Related to His Prostate Enlargement?

King Charles' doctors detected his cancer through the tests they performed after his procedure but clarified that it was not linked to his prostate enlargement.

What Cancer Does King Charles Have?

As of press time, Buckingham Palace has yet to share further details about King Charles' diagnosis, including the exact form of cancer he has. The monarch will receive treatment in the meantime. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hopes Charles will make a quick recovery. "Obviously, like everyone else, shocked and sad, and just all our thoughts are with him and his family. Thankfully, this has been caught early," he told BBC Radio 5 Live. "That's what we're all hoping and praying for, and I'm of course in regular contact with him and will continue to communicate with him as normal."

Why Did King Charles Share His Cancer Diagnosis?

According to Buckingham Palace, King Charles decided to share his diagnosis through a public statement "to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer." King Charles reportedly told his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, about his cancer diagnosis himself.

Was King Charles Diagnosed With Cancer in the Past?

It's the first time King Charles has been diagnosed with an undisclosed type of cancer. But in 2008, he underwent a minor procedure to remove a non-cancerous growth from the bridge of his nose. His doctors reportedly performed the operation without using a local anesthetic.

Will King Charles Continue His Public Duties Amid His Cancer Battle?

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual," the statement from Buckingham Palace continued. It means King Charles will temporarily sit out from speeches, charity visits, international trips and local projects to focus on his treatment. However, he is still expected to continue most of his duties as the head of state, including signing of documents and meetings with the Prime Minister.

What Will Happen If King Charles Cannot Perform His Duties?

After the cancer diagnosis announcement, officials confirmed there were no plans to appoint counselors of state to perform King Charles' duties. But if the royal family needs to do so, only Queen Camilla and Prince William can serve as the counselors of state. Typically, the four adults in line to the British throne perform the duties along with the monarch's spouse. However, Prince Harry, Prince Andrew and Princess Beatrice cannot do so because they are not working members of the royal family. Apart from Queen Camilla and Prince William, Princess Anne and Prince Edward — as King Charles' siblings — can also be counselors of state.

Will King Charles Give Up His Throne?

Over the past few years before ascending to the throne, King Charles made it clear he would not give way and allow the next in line to the throne to lead the monarchy. Even now, the cancer-stricken king does not show signs that he will make Prince William the new monarch. If ever he got debilitated and too weak while battling the dreaded illness, he could still hold on to the title but would need a regent to do the sovereign's duties on his behalf. The regent would be Prince William, the next in the line of succession.