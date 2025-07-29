King Charles 'Very Concerned' Over Donald Trump's Upcoming U.K. Visit as President 'Doesn't Feel Bound by the Rules'

Article continues below advertisement

King Charles is apparently worried about Donald Trump’s upcoming visit to the United Kingdom. According to an outlet, the King is “very concerned” Trump could go on about immigration when he visits the U.K. in September. There are also fears he could go against the normal protocol and talk about politics in his speech at his state banquet. Trump's recent visit to Scotland only made things worse due to his off-the-cuff remarks.

Donald Trump's Comments in Scotland Go Viral

Source: Daily Express/YouTube Donald Trump said Europe 'has to get' their 'act together' regarding immigration.

"You better get your act together or you’re not going to have Europe anymore," Trump said during his Scotland visit. "You’ve got to stop this horrible invasion that is happening to Europe, many countries in Europe.” “Some leaders have not let it happen, and they’re not getting the proper credit,” he added. “I could name them to you right now, but I’m not going to embarrass the other ones. But stop, this immigration is killing Europe.” According to reports, Charles was already worried about Trump going on about Canada, and now his concerns have grown deeper.

King Charles 'Appalled' by What Donald Trump Said

Source: MEGA King Charles reportedly was 'appalled' by what Donald Trump said in Scotland.

“Charles has spent his entire life promoting tolerance and compassion,” a friend of his said. “He will be appalled by what Trump said on Friday, which seems to be entirely driven by his domestic agenda, and will be very concerned about the possibility of a repeat of Trump’s outburst in September.” A civil servant also confirmed visitors from foreign countries who meet Charles are told he should stay apolitical, so a situation where Trump would give a speech like he did in Scotland would hopefully be avoided. "The trouble with Trump is, he doesn’t feel bound by the rules,” they dished.

Precautions Are Being Taken to Avoid Trump Putting King Charles in an Uncomfortable Position

Source: MEGA Precautions are reportedly being put in place to avoid Donald Trump putting King Charles in an uncomfortable position.

Due to Trump’s unpredictability, the civil servant shared there are precautions being taken to try to avoid Trump being able to put Charles in an uncomfortable position. “Parliament is not sitting, so he won’t be making an inflammatory speech to MPs,” the insider added. “But, of course, he will make a speech and propose toasts at the banquet in his honor. Usually, these speeches are ceremonial diplomacy of the highest order and honor the relationship between the two nations. The one group of people Trump seems to respect is the British royal family, so we will just have to hope for the best.”

Will Donald Sound Off on Immigration?

Source: MEGA An insider noted if Donald Trump sounds off 'about the evils of immigration' while King Charles is next to him, the King will find that 'hard to take.'