Grumpy Donald Trump Snaps at Reporter Who Claimed President Was 'in a Good Mood': 'I'm Actually Not'
Donald Trump did not wake up on the right side of the bed on Sunday morning.
During a July 27 news conference, the president clapped back at a reporter who thought Trump was in positive spirits amid his trip to Scotland.
Trump had been speaking to reporters with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the Republican leader's Turnberry resort in Scotland when a journalist informed the president he looked to be in "quite a good mood."
Donald Trump Declares He's in a 'Bad Mood'
In response, however, Trump declared: "I'm actually not in a good mood."
The confession prompted laughter from the audience of reporters and another journalist to question, "Can I ask why you’re in a bad mood? Was it a bad morning of golf, or why you’re not in a good mood?"
"No, the golf was beautiful," Trump — who was accused of "cheating" at his course in Scotland on Sunday, July 27, clarified. "Golf can never be bad. Even if you play badly, it’s still good. If you have a bad day on the golf course, it’s OK."
Donald Trump Lashes Out on 'Incompetent' Joe Biden
Trump didn't specifically detail why he was in a bad mood, though it seemed to have to do with wanting to reach a trade deal.
He, of course, also placed blame on Joe Biden — whom Trump called an "incompetent president" who made the country "dead."
"I look forward to this meeting," he mentioned. "We’ve had a hard time with trade with Europe. Very hard time. And I’d like to see it resolved."
Donald Trump Reaches Trade Deal With Europe
Trump's mood was likely made better after he and von der Leyen announced that the U.S. had reached a trade deal with the European bloc following their meeting.
"We have a deal. We have a trade deal between the two largest economies in the world, and it’s a big deal, it’s a huge deal," the European leader said of the agreement," the U.K. prime minister explained, as Trump chimed in to call it the "biggest of all the deals."
The agreement established a 15 percent baseline tariff on most goods and confirmed substantial EU commitments to buy U.S. energy and invest in U.S. industries, per a news outlet.
The deal was made just days ahead of a Friday, August 1, tariff deadline that could have caused a looming trade war.
Is Donald Trump in a Bad Mood Because of the Epstein Files?
In reaction to Trump's bad mood, critics took to social media to list guesses as to what was causing the president's sunken spirits.
Many anti-MAGA individuals claimed it had to do with ongoing controversy surrounding the Trump administration's handling of files related to late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein's s-- trafficking case.
"He’s upset because we won’t stop talking about Epstein," a hater declared, as a second person snubbed, "Trump is not in a good mood because his presidency is being eroded by the Epstein scandal. All his own fault, as karma catches up his past."
"He's not in a good mood because he thought this trip would give people something else to focus on instead of Jeffrey Epstein," a third individual theorized, as a fourth echoed, "on live TV during his meeting with the EU president, Trump told reporters he isn't in a good mood — and we all know why: Across America there's a public outcry for Jeffrey Epstein's former best friend, wingman and pedo bro to release the Epstein files."