King Charles' Former Butler Shares Why Monarch Loves 'Massive' Balmoral Castle Despite Queen Elizabeth Dying at Scotland Estate

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The royal family's Scotland summer home, Balmoral Castle, has been a mainstay of The Firm since the 19th century when Queen Victoria's husband, Prince Albert, purchased it from a noble Scottish clan. King Charles' former royal butler Grant Harrold recently explained why the home holds many memories for the monarch.

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Queen Elizabeth Died in September 2022

Source: MEGA Queen Elizabeth met former Prime Minister Liz Truss just days before she died at Balmoral Castle in September 2022.

The late Queen Elizabeth even spent her final days at Balmoral and passed away there in September 2022. The castle was also the location where Charles, 77, and the queen were informed of the tragic news that Princess Diana died in August 1997. While speaking with Smooth Spins Casino, Harrold noted Charles does not spend as much time at the "massive" residence as the queen did.

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Source: MEGA King Charles is a big fan of the Scottish culture.

"It’s actually a good thing that he’s opening it up to the public, as it gives Balmoral another purpose," the etiquette expert, 48, went on. "Balmoral was one of the first ones that opened up since the queen’s death. It was her private sanctuary, but the King changed that." Harrold worked for Charles from 2004 to 2011, when he was the Prince of Wales. The sovereign also adores Balmoral because he "loves Scottish people, culture and the way of life up there."

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King Charles Adores Scottish People and Customs

Source: MEGA The royal family waved to the crowd below them while standing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour in June 2025.

"The reality is that Charles has to be seen promoting himself in all parts of the U.K. He spends a few months in Scotland and he is very passionate about the country. The links are extremely important," Harrold explained. Holyrood Palace is another one of the royal family's Scotland residences, as Charles spends one week at the beginning every summer there to carry out official duties.

Holyrood Palace Is Another One of the Royal Family's Treasured Scottish Homes

Source: MEGA Grant Harrold worked for King Charles from 2004 to 2011.