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King Charles' Former Butler Shares Why Monarch Loves 'Massive' Balmoral Castle Despite Queen Elizabeth Dying at Scotland Estate

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Source: MEGA

The royal family spends their summer every year at Scotland's Balmoral Castle.

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July 6 2026, Published 2:14 p.m. ET

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The royal family's Scotland summer home, Balmoral Castle, has been a mainstay of The Firm since the 19th century when Queen Victoria's husband, Prince Albert, purchased it from a noble Scottish clan.

King Charles' former royal butler Grant Harrold recently explained why the home holds many memories for the monarch.

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Queen Elizabeth Died in September 2022

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image of queen
Source: MEGA

Queen Elizabeth met former Prime Minister Liz Truss just days before she died at Balmoral Castle in September 2022.

The late Queen Elizabeth even spent her final days at Balmoral and passed away there in September 2022.

The castle was also the location where Charles, 77, and the queen were informed of the tragic news that Princess Diana died in August 1997.

While speaking with Smooth Spins Casino, Harrold noted Charles does not spend as much time at the "massive" residence as the queen did.

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image of royal family
Source: MEGA

King Charles is a big fan of the Scottish culture.

"It’s actually a good thing that he’s opening it up to the public, as it gives Balmoral another purpose," the etiquette expert, 48, went on. "Balmoral was one of the first ones that opened up since the queen’s death. It was her private sanctuary, but the King changed that."

Harrold worked for Charles from 2004 to 2011, when he was the Prince of Wales.

The sovereign also adores Balmoral because he "loves Scottish people, culture and the way of life up there."

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King Charles Adores Scottish People and Customs

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Source: MEGA

The royal family waved to the crowd below them while standing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour in June 2025.

"The reality is that Charles has to be seen promoting himself in all parts of the U.K. He spends a few months in Scotland and he is very passionate about the country. The links are extremely important," Harrold explained.

Holyrood Palace is another one of the royal family's Scotland residences, as Charles spends one week at the beginning every summer there to carry out official duties.

Holyrood Palace Is Another One of the Royal Family's Treasured Scottish Homes

image of King Charles
Source: MEGA

Grant Harrold worked for King Charles from 2004 to 2011.

He most recently kicked off Royal Week on June 30 by participating in the historic Ceremony of the Keys on the palace's gardens. The centuries-old ritual shows the king figuratively accept the keys to the city of Edinburgh, and then quickly give them back for protection.

Prince William even joined his father in Edinburgh on July 1 to attend the annual Order of the Thistle service at St. Giles' Cathedral.

"Holyrood Palace is a much more ancient site [than Buckingham Palace] and there is plenty of history," Harrold also divulged.

Holyrood was the home of Mary, Queen of Scots in the 1500s and is now used for official and state entertaining by the monarch in residence.

As for Buckingham Palace, it is the official home of the British monarchy and is located in the center of London. King George III bought the home for his ladylove, Queen Charlotte, in 1761 and lavish estate has been major part of The Firm's identity ever since.

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