Prince Harry 'Pushing Hard' to Spend Summer at Balmoral Castle Near King Charles as Meghan Markle Remains ‘Uncomfortable’: Source

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There may be hope for King Charles and Prince Harry to have a reconciliation this year after all. The Duke of Sussex, 41, is reportedly planning on heading to the royal family's summer residence, Balmoral Castle, in Scotland soon, but Meghan Markle has yet to get on board with the idea.

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Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are planning to travel to Europe this summer.

“Harry is pushing hard for a family stay at Balmoral this summer while he and Meghan are based in Europe, with hopes of arranging a private meeting with King Charles,” an insider claimed to Closer on Tuesday, May 12. “Harry genuinely believes Balmoral could be the place where things finally start healing."

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Planning to Spend the Summer in Europe

Source: MEGA The Sussexes recently completed their villa in Portugal.

The Suits actress, 44, and the Invictus Games founder are allegedly planning to spend the season across Europe, "using their newly-completed villa in Portugal as a base while traveling back and forth for engagements and private visits," the source added.

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Meghan Markle Is 'Concerned' About Her Family's Security

Source: MEGA Prince Harry scored a victory in his battle to get taxpayer-funded security in the U.K. earlier this year.

"The family is understood to be flying over shortly after [kids Prince] Archie and [Princess] Lilibet finish school in June," they went on. Despite Harry wanting to visit his father, Meghan "still doesn’t feel fully comfortable in Britain." "That hasn’t changed. The security concerns are very real to her, especially with the children involved. The situation is said to be causing strain between the couple," the source said. The Sussexes lost their taxpayer-funded protection when they stepped down as senior working royals in January 2020. However, the Spare author won his case to secure government-funded U.K. protection for himself and his family earlier this year for whenever they travel across the pond.

Prince Harry Scored U.K. Taxpayer-Funded Protection

Source: MEGA King Charles last saw Prince Harry for a brief meeting at Clarence House last year.