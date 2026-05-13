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Prince Harry 'Pushing Hard' to Spend Summer at Balmoral Castle Near King Charles as Meghan Markle Remains ‘Uncomfortable’: Source

image of prince harry and meghan markle, inset of King Charles
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry is hoping to see his father, King Charles, at Balmoral Castle this summer.

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May 13 2026, Published 1:19 p.m. ET

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There may be hope for King Charles and Prince Harry to have a reconciliation this year after all.

The Duke of Sussex, 41, is reportedly planning on heading to the royal family's summer residence, Balmoral Castle, in Scotland soon, but Meghan Markle has yet to get on board with the idea.

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image of prince harry and meghan markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are planning to travel to Europe this summer.

“Harry is pushing hard for a family stay at Balmoral this summer while he and Meghan are based in Europe, with hopes of arranging a private meeting with King Charles,” an insider claimed to Closer on Tuesday, May 12. “Harry genuinely believes Balmoral could be the place where things finally start healing."

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Planning to Spend the Summer in Europe

image of prince harry and meghan markle
Source: MEGA

The Sussexes recently completed their villa in Portugal.

The Suits actress, 44, and the Invictus Games founder are allegedly planning to spend the season across Europe, "using their newly-completed villa in Portugal as a base while traveling back and forth for engagements and private visits," the source added.

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Meghan Markle Is 'Concerned' About Her Family's Security

image of prince harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry scored a victory in his battle to get taxpayer-funded security in the U.K. earlier this year.

"The family is understood to be flying over shortly after [kids Prince] Archie and [Princess] Lilibet finish school in June," they went on.

Despite Harry wanting to visit his father, Meghan "still doesn’t feel fully comfortable in Britain."

"That hasn’t changed. The security concerns are very real to her, especially with the children involved. The situation is said to be causing strain between the couple," the source said.

The Sussexes lost their taxpayer-funded protection when they stepped down as senior working royals in January 2020. However, the Spare author won his case to secure government-funded U.K. protection for himself and his family earlier this year for whenever they travel across the pond.

Prince Harry Scored U.K. Taxpayer-Funded Protection

image of King Charles
Source: MEGA

King Charles last saw Prince Harry for a brief meeting at Clarence House last year.

The last time Meghan went to the U.K. was for Queen Elizabeth's funeral in September 2022.

Most recently, Harry saw his father for a brief meeting lasting just under an hour at Clarence House in late 2025. The pair had afternoon tea and exchanged gifts during their quick reunion, but sources claimed they still have yet to completely mend their rift.

The army veteran has quite a packed schedule this summer, as he reportedly will be heading to Birmingham in July to kick off the 2027 Invictus Games.

His cousin Peter Phillips is also set to marry Harriet Sperling in June during a ceremony in Gloucestershire, England. While it hasn't been confirmed yet if Harry will be attending the nuptials, he's always been close to Peter, as he's the son of his aunt Princess Anne.

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