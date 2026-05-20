King Charles Pelted With Seagull Poo During Northern Ireland Visit in Smelly Snafu: Watch

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King Charles caught himself in a smelly situation on Wednesday, May 20, during a royal engagement in Newcastle, Northern Ireland. The monarch, 77, was pooped on by a seagull while greeting members of the press and other onlookers.

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King Charles, a seagull, a cinema & the seaside town of Newcastle. pic.twitter.com/ggJPyTmCcM — Mark Simpson (@BBCMarkSimpson) May 20, 2026 Source: @BBCMarkSimpson/X The incident was captured by reporters and shared online.

Charles' suit jacket was splattered with the bird excrements, and he reportedly quipped to eyewitnesses: "At least it wasn't on my head." “Being hit by a seagull, it’s supposed to be good luck,” royal fan Irene Marting said of the ordeal. “We’re so thrilled he’s come to Northern Ireland to see us and it’s really nice to see him in Newcastle.”

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Source: @BBCMarkSimpson/X King Charles joked about the bird poop incident.

Charles was visiting the southeast coastal town on the second day on his three-day tour of the country. The sovereign was at the Newcastle Community Cinema when the unfortunate incident occurred. Queen Camilla also joined him on the trip, however, she made a separate visit to the village of Royal Hillsborough when the bird flew by. The former Duchess of Cornwall, 78, was helping pour a pint of Guinness at the Parson's Nose pub and restaurant in Hillsborough.

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Source: MEGA Queen Camilla did not join King Charles for the visit.

Camilla joked she was "not quite the expert, but my husband is" while pouring the beer. In a wild moment of foreshadowing, Charles visited a food pantry just hours before the seagull incident and picked up a roll of toilet paper, saying it was a "very important" item to have on hand.

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King Charles First Visited Northern Ireland in 1961

Source: MEGA King Charles previously went to Northern Ireland alongside Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

Charles first traveled to Northern Ireland in 1961 when he was the Prince of Wales. He visited the province with his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth, as well as his late father, Prince Philip, and sister Princess Anne. Northern Ireland was formed in 1921 and is still part of the United Kingdom alongside England, Scotland and Wales. Therefore, Charles is currently the reigning sovereign for the territories as opposed to Ireland, who broke away from the U.K. in 1922.

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King Charles Became Monarch in 2022 After Queen Elizabeth Died

Source: MEGA Queen Elizabeth died in September 2022.