King Charles Pelted With Seagull Poo During Northern Ireland Visit in Smelly Snafu: Watch
May 20 2026, Published 6:21 p.m. ET
King Charles caught himself in a smelly situation on Wednesday, May 20, during a royal engagement in Newcastle, Northern Ireland.
The monarch, 77, was pooped on by a seagull while greeting members of the press and other onlookers.
Charles' suit jacket was splattered with the bird excrements, and he reportedly quipped to eyewitnesses: "At least it wasn't on my head."
“Being hit by a seagull, it’s supposed to be good luck,” royal fan Irene Marting said of the ordeal. “We’re so thrilled he’s come to Northern Ireland to see us and it’s really nice to see him in Newcastle.”
Charles was visiting the southeast coastal town on the second day on his three-day tour of the country.
The sovereign was at the Newcastle Community Cinema when the unfortunate incident occurred. Queen Camilla also joined him on the trip, however, she made a separate visit to the village of Royal Hillsborough when the bird flew by.
The former Duchess of Cornwall, 78, was helping pour a pint of Guinness at the Parson's Nose pub and restaurant in Hillsborough.
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Camilla joked she was "not quite the expert, but my husband is" while pouring the beer.
In a wild moment of foreshadowing, Charles visited a food pantry just hours before the seagull incident and picked up a roll of toilet paper, saying it was a "very important" item to have on hand.
King Charles First Visited Northern Ireland in 1961
Charles first traveled to Northern Ireland in 1961 when he was the Prince of Wales. He visited the province with his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth, as well as his late father, Prince Philip, and sister Princess Anne.
Northern Ireland was formed in 1921 and is still part of the United Kingdom alongside England, Scotland and Wales. Therefore, Charles is currently the reigning sovereign for the territories as opposed to Ireland, who broke away from the U.K. in 1922.
King Charles Became Monarch in 2022 After Queen Elizabeth Died
When the queen died in September 2022, Charles took up the British throne and pledged to protect the Northern Irish citizens.
“My mother felt deeply, I know, the significance of the role she herself played in bringing together those whom history had separated and in extending a hand to make possible the healing of long-held hurts,” the king told parliament shortly after his mother passed.
“The queen made a pledge to dedicate herself to her country and her people, and to maintain the principles of constitutional government. This promise she kept with steadfast faith," he added. "Now, with that shining example before me, and with God’s help, I take up my new duties resolved to seek the welfare of all the inhabitants of Northern Ireland."