OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > Prince Charles
OK LogoPHOTOS

15 Rules King Charles Can Break: From Driving Without a License to Never Being Prosecuted

king charles
Source: MEGA
By:

Sep. 11 2023, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Command the Armed Forces

king charles
Source: MEGA

King Charles officially became King on September 8, 2022, after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died.

Among the royal family members, only the monarch – King Charles – has the power to command the Armed Forces as he also serves as its head.

His Majesty is known as the commander-in-chief, and he previously served the Armed Forces by joining the Royal Navy and Royal Air Force.

Article continues below advertisement

Declare War

king charles
Source: MEGA

His full name is Charles Philip Arthur George.

According to the British Royal Family's official website, King Charles is the only person in the monarchy who can declare war and peace as his royal prerogative power.

Scotland-based royal historian Myko Clelland said, "Years ago, the monarch certainly had broad powers, but now that's delegated to people who are elected. A monarch today could declare war and peace, but that's happening on the advice of government."

Drive Without a License

king charles
Source: MEGA

He had been an heir apparent since he was 3 years old.

Previously, Queen Elizabeth II did not own a license as she did not need one to drive. The same thing became applicable to King Charles as soon as he ascended to the throne.

Technically, driver's licenses in the country are issued in the monarch's name, so he does not need to possess one to drive wherever he wants.

Article continues below advertisement

Have All the Whales and Dolphins in the U.K.

king charles
Source: MEGA

He also became the longest heir apparent until he succeeded the throne at the age of 73.

Since 1324, whales and dolphins have been named under the Crown's ownership due to a statute that recognizes them as "royal fish." TIME said King Charles could also have sturgeon and porpoises, as well as anything captured within three miles of the U.K.

Article continues below advertisement

Have Two Birthdays in a Year

king charles
Source: MEGA

Over a decade before he became the monarch, King Charles became the longest-serving heir apparent.

All the monarchs who served the monarchy before King Charles celebrated their birthdays twice a year. After succeeding the late Queen, he gets to have two birthdays annually on November 14 and one weekend in June – the latter serves as his "official" birthday.

The Royal Museums Greenwich explains, "With a November birthday being too cold for a celebratory parade, he tied his celebrations in with the annual Trooping the Colour military parade."

King Charles celebrated his first-ever official birthday as sovereign this year weeks after his coronation on May 6.

Article continues below advertisement

King Charles Can Never Be Prosecuted

king charles
Source: MEGA

King Charles can also fly a jet and helicopter.

The British monarch cannot be arrested or involved in civil and criminal proceedings because of his exemption from the law; thus, he cannot undergo a criminal investigation.

The sovereign immunity was also applied to Queen Elizabeth II and the past monarchs, though they ensured that everything they did was carried out in accordance with the law.

Article continues below advertisement

Legitimize Laws

king charles
Source: MEGA

He became the royal family's first baby of the 20th century.

Parliament plays a huge role in the creation of laws, but none of those will be helpful if King Charles chooses not to sign off on the proposed act. The last time a monarch refused to give the royal assent — the process of signing and approving an act of parliament — was in 1708 for the Scottish Militia Bill.

Article continues below advertisement

Pardon Criminals

king charles
Source: MEGA

The monarchy made him the Prince of Wales at the age of 9.

MORE ON:
Prince Charles

Known as the "royal prerogative of mercy," King Charles can pardon convicted criminals or reduce one's prison sentence. In the past, the power was created to prevent the execution of a criminal, but it has since been updated after the U.K. abolished the death penalty.

In 2013, Queen Elizabeth II granted a posthumous pardon to convicted World War II codebreaker Alan Turing.

Article continues below advertisement

Have His Face Printed on the British Currency

king charles
Source: MEGA

He is into painting and sketching.

After the Queen's death, her image on stamps and British currency was erased to give her son the spotlight.

The Bank of England released the design for new banknotes with King Charles' image, which would be circulated in 2024. Coins also started bearing his face as the first type entered the circulation in December 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

Set a Royal Dress Code

king charles
Source: MEGA

He is also a talented musician.

Before King Charles' coronation, a royal butler predicted that there would be a massive change to royal protocol in dress code under his reign.

The monarch's former butler Grant Harrold told Slingo the King's move was a breakaway from tradition.

"Aristocracy traditionally would wear the coronation robes," he said. "If you look at the Queen's coronation, you would see the dukes, duchesses, countesses all had these special robes that were created for the coronation. Historically, these robes were worn by the aristocracy, but now this will not be the case."

Article continues below advertisement

Travel Without a Passport

king charles
Source: MEGA

A tree frog, Hyloscirtus princecharlesi, was named after him.

There are only three people in the world who can travel without a passport: Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan and His Majesty.

King Charles does not need one as a British passport is issued in his name, making it unnecessary to obtain it. Meanwhile, Queen Camilla does not enjoy the same perk as she has to have a diplomatic passport whenever she travels abroad.

Article continues below advertisement

He Is Excused from Paying Taxes

king charles
Source: MEGA

He was the first British royal heir to earn a university degree, having finished his bachelor's and master's at Cambridge University's Trinity College.

Despite His Majesty and the royal family's whopping fortune, King Charles does not need to pay his taxes, including the U.K.'s inheritance tax.

The Queen, however, volunteered to pay income and capital gain taxes starting in 1993 despite not being obligated to do so. She also paid local taxes during her reign.

Meanwhile, the 2013 Memorandum of Understanding on Royal Taxation states that King Charles expressed his desire to pay taxes voluntarily once he inherited the throne.

Article continues below advertisement

Grant Knighthoods

king charles
Source: MEGA

King Charles loves rowing, horse riding and fishing.

The monarchy's tradition to recognize people who have shown "great service, loyalty or gallantry" will also be followed by the King.

In May, he knighted Queen guitarist Brian May for the musician's contribution to music and charity and touched his shoulders with a sword as part of the ceremony.

Article continues below advertisement

Drive Without Worrying About Speed Limits

king charles
Source: MEGA

He notably shakes a tree's branch after planting it to wish it well.

Whether King Charles likes to drive fast or slow, he will not be apprehended regardless of his speed, as stated in the Road Traffic Regulation Act.

"The law currently states that speed limits do not apply to any motor vehicle being used for police, fire and rescue authority, ambulance or Serious Organised Crime Agency (SOCA) purposes, if observing the speed limit would be likely to hinder the use of the vehicle for the purpose for which it is being used on that occasion," a representative from the Department for Transport said, per The Sun.

Article continues below advertisement

Drive Without a License Plate

king charles
Source: MEGA

King Charles authored a children's book.

As King Charles can drive without a driver's license, he can also move around the city without a plate for security purposes. In addition, plates are also issued by His Majesty's Government under his authority, so he does not need one.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.