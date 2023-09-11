15 Rules King Charles Can Break: From Driving Without a License to Never Being Prosecuted
Command the Armed Forces
Among the royal family members, only the monarch – King Charles – has the power to command the Armed Forces as he also serves as its head.
His Majesty is known as the commander-in-chief, and he previously served the Armed Forces by joining the Royal Navy and Royal Air Force.
Declare War
According to the British Royal Family's official website, King Charles is the only person in the monarchy who can declare war and peace as his royal prerogative power.
Scotland-based royal historian Myko Clelland said, "Years ago, the monarch certainly had broad powers, but now that's delegated to people who are elected. A monarch today could declare war and peace, but that's happening on the advice of government."
Drive Without a License
Previously, Queen Elizabeth II did not own a license as she did not need one to drive. The same thing became applicable to King Charles as soon as he ascended to the throne.
Technically, driver's licenses in the country are issued in the monarch's name, so he does not need to possess one to drive wherever he wants.
Have All the Whales and Dolphins in the U.K.
Since 1324, whales and dolphins have been named under the Crown's ownership due to a statute that recognizes them as "royal fish." TIME said King Charles could also have sturgeon and porpoises, as well as anything captured within three miles of the U.K.
Have Two Birthdays in a Year
All the monarchs who served the monarchy before King Charles celebrated their birthdays twice a year. After succeeding the late Queen, he gets to have two birthdays annually on November 14 and one weekend in June – the latter serves as his "official" birthday.
The Royal Museums Greenwich explains, "With a November birthday being too cold for a celebratory parade, he tied his celebrations in with the annual Trooping the Colour military parade."
King Charles celebrated his first-ever official birthday as sovereign this year weeks after his coronation on May 6.
King Charles Can Never Be Prosecuted
The British monarch cannot be arrested or involved in civil and criminal proceedings because of his exemption from the law; thus, he cannot undergo a criminal investigation.
The sovereign immunity was also applied to Queen Elizabeth II and the past monarchs, though they ensured that everything they did was carried out in accordance with the law.
Legitimize Laws
Parliament plays a huge role in the creation of laws, but none of those will be helpful if King Charles chooses not to sign off on the proposed act. The last time a monarch refused to give the royal assent — the process of signing and approving an act of parliament — was in 1708 for the Scottish Militia Bill.
Pardon Criminals
Known as the "royal prerogative of mercy," King Charles can pardon convicted criminals or reduce one's prison sentence. In the past, the power was created to prevent the execution of a criminal, but it has since been updated after the U.K. abolished the death penalty.
In 2013, Queen Elizabeth II granted a posthumous pardon to convicted World War II codebreaker Alan Turing.
Have His Face Printed on the British Currency
After the Queen's death, her image on stamps and British currency was erased to give her son the spotlight.
The Bank of England released the design for new banknotes with King Charles' image, which would be circulated in 2024. Coins also started bearing his face as the first type entered the circulation in December 2022.
Set a Royal Dress Code
Before King Charles' coronation, a royal butler predicted that there would be a massive change to royal protocol in dress code under his reign.
The monarch's former butler Grant Harrold told Slingo the King's move was a breakaway from tradition.
"Aristocracy traditionally would wear the coronation robes," he said. "If you look at the Queen's coronation, you would see the dukes, duchesses, countesses all had these special robes that were created for the coronation. Historically, these robes were worn by the aristocracy, but now this will not be the case."
Travel Without a Passport
There are only three people in the world who can travel without a passport: Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan and His Majesty.
King Charles does not need one as a British passport is issued in his name, making it unnecessary to obtain it. Meanwhile, Queen Camilla does not enjoy the same perk as she has to have a diplomatic passport whenever she travels abroad.
He Is Excused from Paying Taxes
Despite His Majesty and the royal family's whopping fortune, King Charles does not need to pay his taxes, including the U.K.'s inheritance tax.
The Queen, however, volunteered to pay income and capital gain taxes starting in 1993 despite not being obligated to do so. She also paid local taxes during her reign.
Meanwhile, the 2013 Memorandum of Understanding on Royal Taxation states that King Charles expressed his desire to pay taxes voluntarily once he inherited the throne.
Grant Knighthoods
The monarchy's tradition to recognize people who have shown "great service, loyalty or gallantry" will also be followed by the King.
In May, he knighted Queen guitarist Brian May for the musician's contribution to music and charity and touched his shoulders with a sword as part of the ceremony.
Drive Without Worrying About Speed Limits
Whether King Charles likes to drive fast or slow, he will not be apprehended regardless of his speed, as stated in the Road Traffic Regulation Act.
"The law currently states that speed limits do not apply to any motor vehicle being used for police, fire and rescue authority, ambulance or Serious Organised Crime Agency (SOCA) purposes, if observing the speed limit would be likely to hinder the use of the vehicle for the purpose for which it is being used on that occasion," a representative from the Department for Transport said, per The Sun.
Drive Without a License Plate
As King Charles can drive without a driver's license, he can also move around the city without a plate for security purposes. In addition, plates are also issued by His Majesty's Government under his authority, so he does not need one.