TV Star Kinga Philipps Says Northwest Florida Beaches Region 'Offers Something for Everyone': 'The Perfect Spot'

"I have been diving for well over 20 years, and every year when I visit the Northwest Florida Beaches area, friends and I love to go diving. One of my best friends is a dive master in Pensacola so we are always exploring shipwrecks and spotting unique wildlife. For those who also enjoy diving, the 'choose your own adventure' series of dives in the Florida Panhandle Shipwreck Trail offers an opportunity to explore 20 vessels, including WWII era wrecks in Panama City Beach, Destin-Fort Walton Beach and Pensacola. For snorkeling, the artificial reef at Navarre Beach Marine Sanctuary is a lot of fun and easy to get to," she explains.

She adds: "The Underwater Museum of Art in Walton County is pretty special too. Beyond the Gulf, there are 30 of Florida’s state paddling trails in the region where you can camp, kayak, stand up paddle, fish and bird watch. The area also has some of the only coastal dune lakes in the world which is so unique They are called tannic lakes, due to tea colored water from the vegetation in the area, and are a can’t-miss spot in the area. There are 15 of these lakes in Walton County and nearby Lake Powell in Panama City Beach is the largest in the state. You can also explore the rivers, creeks and coastal shallows by kayak in Franklin County’s stunning parks. I love sunsets on the water here! For those who want to relax there are plenty of river boat day trips like the Wakulla Springs State Park’s two-mile river boat cruise — it’s like a water safari and a great way to spot manatees, birds and alligators. On land, one of my favorite experiences is horseback riding on the beach in Gulf County’s Cape San Blas — one of the few places in the country where you can ride horses on the beach!"