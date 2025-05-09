TV Star Kinga Philipps Says Northwest Florida Beaches Region 'Offers Something for Everyone': 'The Perfect Spot'
It's safe to say Kinga Philipps, a journalist and correspondent for a variety of networks — including SyFy, National Geographic Channel, Travel Channel and more — knows where exactly to travel to after all these years.
Now, the TV star, 48, wants everyone to put Florida on the top of their list, as she's been visiting there since she was a child, especially the Northwest Florida Beaches region.
"I always recommend this area for summer vacations. I still go every year. In fact, I’m already planning my trip for June this year! For me, it’s one of the most beautiful regions in the U.S. with an abundance of outdoor activities, exciting wildlife encounters, delicious seafood and, in my humble opinion, the most stunning beaches in the country with sand dunes and calm, crystal clear water. If you love postcard perfect coastlines you can’t go wrong here," she exclusively tells OK! while discussing her VISIT FLORIDA campaign. "I am a huge beach and ocean lover so with over 100 gorgeous beaches and more than 30 parks and nature preserves it’s a great vacation destination for anyone who loves to be outdoors. The region consists of eight counties connected by highway 98 along the crystal clear Gulf waters. My favorite destinations include: Pensacola, Navarre Beach, Destin-Fort Walton Beach, Walton County, Panama City Beach, Gulf County, Franklin County and Wakulla County."
When exploring the Northwest Florida Beaches region, the travel guru says there are "endless opportunities for ocean activities," which including swimming, snorkeling, scuba diving, sailing, fishing and relaxing!
"I have been diving for well over 20 years, and every year when I visit the Northwest Florida Beaches area, friends and I love to go diving. One of my best friends is a dive master in Pensacola so we are always exploring shipwrecks and spotting unique wildlife. For those who also enjoy diving, the 'choose your own adventure' series of dives in the Florida Panhandle Shipwreck Trail offers an opportunity to explore 20 vessels, including WWII era wrecks in Panama City Beach, Destin-Fort Walton Beach and Pensacola. For snorkeling, the artificial reef at Navarre Beach Marine Sanctuary is a lot of fun and easy to get to," she explains.
She adds: "The Underwater Museum of Art in Walton County is pretty special too. Beyond the Gulf, there are 30 of Florida’s state paddling trails in the region where you can camp, kayak, stand up paddle, fish and bird watch. The area also has some of the only coastal dune lakes in the world which is so unique They are called tannic lakes, due to tea colored water from the vegetation in the area, and are a can’t-miss spot in the area. There are 15 of these lakes in Walton County and nearby Lake Powell in Panama City Beach is the largest in the state. You can also explore the rivers, creeks and coastal shallows by kayak in Franklin County’s stunning parks. I love sunsets on the water here! For those who want to relax there are plenty of river boat day trips like the Wakulla Springs State Park’s two-mile river boat cruise — it’s like a water safari and a great way to spot manatees, birds and alligators. On land, one of my favorite experiences is horseback riding on the beach in Gulf County’s Cape San Blas — one of the few places in the country where you can ride horses on the beach!"
Philipps recalls going on a road trip from Oklahoma to the Northwest Florida Beaches every year with her family when she was growing up.
"We camped on beaches, stayed in adorable little beachside condos and spent entire days floating in the warm, emerald water. We would drive highway 98, stopping for fresh seafood along the way and often getting it to go so we could picnic on the beach. It was pure childhood magic! I fell in love with the ocean and beach life in Florida, and it’s a passion that has carried over to my career for well over 20 years. Now I host Shark Week episodes, volunteer in ocean conservation and travel the world diving and hosting adventure travel shows. To this day, the smell of citrus blooms takes me back to my childhood adventures in Florida," she shares.
Now, she's excited for others to experience the Sunshine State and what it has to offer.
"If you’re a fan of fresh seafood, you can’t go wrong with the destinations in the Northwest Florida Beaches region! Throughout the area there are plenty of experiences to spend the day fishing with a local guide and enjoy your catch fresh for lunch or dinner. When I visit Pensacola each summer, we go out fishing and then bring our catch to one of the local restaurants where they cook it up for us on the spot. We often hunt lion fish, an invasive species and then have a favorite local sushi restaurant create dishes with our catch that look like art! Specifically during the warmer season, you can find fresh scallops by kayak in Gulf County, collect crabs in the shallow waters of Big Lagoon in Pensacola, and learn about oysters while tasting the regional delicacy in Franklin County’s Apalachicola Bay," she notes. "I’m extra excited for my upcoming dive trip because the SS United States, a 990 foot retired ocean liner, will be sunk later this year in Destin-Fort Walton Beach, making it the world’s largest artificial reef. My good friend and local marine biologist for the coastal commission has been working on this project so I am over the moon to dive it! If you are a diver, this is going to be an amazing destination with incredible biomass, from massive schools of tarpon to sea turtles. I can’t get there fast enough!"
The media personality says the Northwest Florida Beaches region "offers something for everyone — from nature lovers and thrill seeks to those looking for family-friendly adventures."
"The ease of getting around makes this area really attractive as well. The highway access makes for a perfect family road trip, which is exactly what my family and I used to do in our big blue van back in the day. I love heading down 30-A in Walton County, which offers 24-miles of scenic highway along the Gulf. An idea for an outdoor activity is visiting the Navarre Beach Fishing Pier, the longest in Florida and fun for the whole family for not only fishing, but spotting marine life like dolphins, turtles and rays. For a little bit of history mixed with natural beauty, the St. Marks Lighthouse in Wakulla County is really beautiful. It served as a navigational aid for marine vessels on the bay nearly 200 years ago. For those traveling with young kids, I recommend Shell Island in St. Andrews State Park. This Panama City Beach park is known for having some of the calmest water and is like a natural 'kiddie pool' — the perfect spot for beginners to splash around and fall in love with the ocean," she notes.
"For me the nostalgia runs deep, but I also think the Northwest Florida Beaches region has some of the most beautiful and pristine beaches in the country plus an incredible amount of state parks and waterways that offer a variety of adventure experiences at your fingertips. I love how much nature and wildlife there is here and I also love the laid back, fun vibe with super friendly locals and great places to hang out with your feet in the sand. The variety of activities in the water and on land is truly unparalleled," she continues.
Philipps, who says she is a "warm weather person" throughout the year, likes to go down to Florida in the spring, summer or fall, as she can enjoy the warm water and beach time.
However, "the area has activities, great food and beautiful places to visit year round. The water and wind are also extra calm this time of year, making for superb conditions to spot wildlife underwater, and enjoy sailing or paddling sports from above," she concludes.