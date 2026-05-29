Kirk Cameron Slams California's 'Terrible' Politics After Moving Family to Nashville in Order to 'Survive'
May 29 2026, Updated 6:13 p.m. ET
Kirk Cameron made it clear where he stands politically while bashing California's currently liberal government in a scathing statement about the Golden State.
During a guest appearance on the Tuesday, May 26, episode of Adam Carolla's podcast, the Growing Pains star opened up about why he left his native California for a new life in Nashville, Tenn., two years ago.
"When you're a kid in California it's great because your parents are paying for everything," Cameron, brother of Full House star Candace Cameron Bure, explained. "So, you go to the beach, you're hanging out, you're going snow skiing, you get to eat an In-N-Out burger, you get to get some, you know, hot dogs downtown in Hollywood. It's great. You're having a good time."
Cameron, who shares six kids with his wife, Chelsea Noble, noted the couple's children changed their opinions on the West Coast once they got older and became adults.
"They realize how terrible the politics are and all of the other things that make it difficult to raise a family there," he said of Jack, 30, Isabella, 29, Anna, 28, Luke, 26, Olivia, 24, and James, 23. (Cameron and Noble adopted their four eldest children before welcoming their two youngest naturally.)
"And so all of a sudden it's like, ‘Oh my gosh, we gotta move. We gotta go someplace where we can actually thrive and maybe even just survive,'" Cameron continued.
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Still, there's still certain things the Fireproof actor misses about California, including the weather.
Cameron hasn't closed the door on living in the Golden State for good either, however, admitting, "Because pound-for-pound, I think California has just so much to offer."
"Although Tennessee is getting better," he mentioned, as more people are "coming from New York and California like crazy to Tennessee, especially this middle Tennessee Nashville area. It's pretty cool."
Cameron added: "There's so many creatives here that have good values. They love their family. They're proud of their country — and the whiskey is great. So, if you like whiskey and hot chicken, Nashville is the place to be."