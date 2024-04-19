Kirk Cameron Recalls Uncomfortable Moments When Child Molester Brian Peck Worked on 'Growing Pains'

Cameron, 53, confessed he was always wary of Peck, 63, who once worked on Growing Pains, the show that made the former a star.

"So, the evil, the darkness, the twisted sickness of Hollywood has been going on for a long time," he spilled. "I started acting when I was 9 years old. I began Growing Pains at 14 years old. And I was suspicious that that stuff was going on behind the curtains even when I was working on Growing Pains."