What Did Ace Frehley Die From? Inside the KISS Legend's Final Days Before His Death at 74

ace frehley kiss dead mega
Source: MEGA

According to Ace Frehley's family, the KISS founding member's health had 'not improved' in the days leading up to his death.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 17 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Ace Frehley Dead at 74

ace frehley kiss dead
Source: MEGA

Ace Frehley passed away on October 16.

Ace Frehley, the founding guitarist of KISS, died on October 16 at the age of 74, his family confirmed in a statement.

"We are completely devastated and heartbroken. In his last moments, we were fortunate enough to have been able to surround him with loving, caring, peaceful words, thoughts, prayers and intentions as he left this earth," the message from his bereaved loved ones read. "We cherish all of his finest memories, his laughter, and celebrate his strengths and kindness that he bestowed upon others. The magnitude of his passing is of epic proportions, and beyond comprehension. Reflecting on all of his incredible life achievements, Ace's memory will continue to live on forever!"

What Was Ace Frehley's Cause of Death?

ace frehley kiss dead mega
Source: MEGA

He was one of the co-founding members of the legendary rock band KISS.

Frehley's exact cause of death was not immediately disclosed, though a news outlet previously reported the lead guitarist had been on a ventilator "for some time" after suffering a brain bleed caused by a fall.

Ace Frehley Hospitalized After Suffering a Fall

ash frehley kiss dead
Source: MEGA

Ace Frehley died at the age of 74.

The "New York Groove" hitmaker sparked concerns when his team announced the cancellation of his scheduled performance in September.

"Dear Rock Soldiers, Ace had a minor fall in his studio, resulting in a trip to the hospital. He is fine, but against his wishes, his doctor insists that he refrain from travel at this time," his tour manager, John Ostrosky, shared in a Facebook post at the time. "As a result, he is forced to cancel his performance at the Antelope Valley Fair in Lancaster, California on Friday, September 26th."

The post concluded, "Ace just called to inform me that I made a mistake on the announcement by calling his next album Origins Vol. 4 instead of Origins Vol. 3 … LOL! The corrected version is below! Get well soon, Ace!"

Ace Frehley Canceled the Remaining 2025 Tour Dates Prior to His Death

ash frehley kiss dead
Source: MEGA

Ace Frehley was reportedly on a ventilator before his death.

On October 6, Frehley's Instagram page confirmed the musician canceled the rest of his scheduled performances following the accident.

"Due to some ongoing medical issues, Ace has made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of his 2025 dates," the post read.

Before his death, Frehley's family said the rocker's health had "not improved."

