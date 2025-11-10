or
BREAKING NEWS
KISS Guitarist Ace Frehley's Cause of Death Revealed Nearly 1 Month After His Passing at 74

Photo of Ace Frehley
Source: MEGA

Legendary KISS Guitarist Ace Frehley's cause of death was revealed nearly one month after his passing on October 16.

Nov. 10 2025, Published 2:35 p.m. ET

Ace Frehley’s cause of death has finally been revealed, nearly one month after the KISS guitarist passed at 74.

Frehley’s official cause of death was a result of blunt trauma to the head and was ruled an accident, a news outlet reported on Monday, November 10.

Ace Frehley's Cause of Death Was Revealed

Photo of Ace Frehley's death was ruled as an accident.
Source: MEGA

Ace Frehley's death was ruled as an accident.

The musician died after being placed on life support following a fall in a studio that caused a fracture to the back of his skull and a stroke.

The rockstar’s family made the difficult decision to turn off his ventilator on October 16 after a surgery failed to improve his condition.

Ace Frehley's Death Was Confirmed in October

Photo of Ace Frehley's fans were first alerted that he suffered an accident in September.
Source: MEGA

Ace Frehley's fans were first alerted that he suffered an accident in September.

“We are completely devastated and heartbroken. In his last moments, we were fortunate enough to have been able to surround him with loving, caring, peaceful words, thoughts, prayers and intentions as he left this earth. We cherish all of his finest memories, his laughter, and celebrate his strengths and kindness that he bestowed upon others. The magnitude of his passing is of epic proportions, and beyond comprehension. Reflecting on all of his incredible life achievements, Ace’s memory will continue to live on forever!” a message from his family read.

Frehley’s team first alerted fans of his accident via his official Instagram page on September 25, when he was forced to cancel a scheduled performance in California.

Ace Frehley Postponed Shows

Photo of Ace Frehley reportedly suffered a major fall while in the studio.
Source: MEGA

Ace Frehley reportedly suffered a major fall while in the studio.

“Dear Rock Soldiers, Ace had a minor fall in his studio, resulting in a trip to the hospital. He is fine, but against his wishes, his doctor insists that he refrain from travel at this time,” the post read. “As a result, he is forced to cancel his performance at the Antelope Valley Fair in Lancaster, California on Friday, September 26th.”

The post ended on an optimistic note, adding, “Ace looks forward to continuing on his tour and finishing work on his next album, Origins Vol. 4."

Ace Frehley Was Founding Member of Kiss

Photo of Ace Frehley was known as a founding member of the band KISS.
Source: MEGA

Ace Frehley was known as a founding member of the band KISS.

Weeks later, the account offered an additional update on October 6: “Due to some ongoing medical issues, Ace has made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of his 2025 dates.”

Frehley is known as an original founding member of the rock group KISS. He was with the band from 1973 to 1982, leaving the group due to substance abuse issues and creative differences.

