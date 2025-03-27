Kiss Rocker Gene Simmons Defends Charging Fans $12K to Be His Personal Assistant for the Day: 'Why Not?'
When Kiss rocker Gene Simmons announced his “Ultimate Gene Simmons Experience,” which allows one fan to pay over $12,000 to be his personal assistant for the day, he was highly criticized for overcharging his loyal following.
“I think that's awful, he should have humility and learn to love his fans as they got him where he is today there should be no charge. That's just ridiculous and very greedy,” a netizen quipped on Instagram.
“Anybody who charges money to meet & greet or talk to etc., is fake and doesn't give a s--- about the fans,” agreed another.
“Very greedy at his old age, nahh,” added a third.
Following the backlash, Simmons publicly defended the once in a lifetime experience. “When I was a kid and went to see shows, I was always curious, ‘What’s it like when they’re in a hotel? What’s it like when the stage is set up? What’s it like being onstage when they’re performing and seeing the audience from the stage?’” Simmons told The Post.
“I decided, ‘You know what, nobody’s ever done it. Why not open the idea to be my personal roadie for the day?’” he added.
According to The Gene Simmons Band website, the $12,495 package is only for one selected fan. “You will be Gene Simmons’ personal assistant and band roadie for the day,” the website explains.
Adding, “You will find that Gene Simmons is very down-to-earth, funny and knowledgeable on almost any subject.”
The benefits of the controversial deal include: a meal with Simmons, a meet and greet with every band member, VIP service, access to sound check, a chance to join Simmons on stage, unlimited photos and more.
The chosen fan can bring four items from home for Simmons to sign. He will also send them off with a personal, autographed Bass. The fan will even be able to invite a friend to join them during “The Ultimate Gene Simmons Experience.”
Simmons and his solo band were supposed to kick their tour off in April but postponed several dates until 2026. Instead, The Gene Simmons Band will begin their tour in early May, with their first show located at The Fred Amp in Peachtree City, Georgia.