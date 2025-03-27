Kiss Rocker Gene Simmons Defends Charging Fans $12K to Be His Personal Assistant for the Day: 'Why Not?'

When Kiss rocker Gene Simmons announced his “Ultimate Gene Simmons Experience,” which allows one fan to pay over $12,000 to be his personal assistant for the day, he was highly criticized for overcharging his loyal following.

“I think that's awful, he should have humility and learn to love his fans as they got him where he is today there should be no charge. That's just ridiculous and very greedy,” a netizen quipped on Instagram.