Adult Star Kit Barrus Claims She Spent $3,000 on Friend's Bachelorette Party Before Being Uninvited From Wedding: 'I Literally Did a Victory Lap'
Oct. 26 2026, Updated 1:52 p.m. ET
Kit Barrus claims she spent $3,000 celebrating her childhood friend's upcoming wedding, only to be excluded from the ceremony.
The online content creator said the fallout ended their 17-year friendship after an uncomfortable bachelorette trip to Mexico left her feeling like an outsider.
Friendship Strained Over OnlyF--- Career
Barrus, who grew up in Thousand Oaks, Calif., said she met the bride when they were 11, but their relationship became increasingly rocky as her career in adult content took off.
"Things were like, we had this weird on-again, off-again friendship the last few years," she exclusively told OK!, adding that her friend was critical of her relationships with men.
"She kept saying stuff like, 'I could never do what you're doing because I love my man,'" the adult creator added.
Barrus also claimed the bride's mother thought her profession would be a "bad look" for the wedding party.
$3,000 Trip Turned Into a Nightmare
Despite their issues, Barrus agreed to join the bride's bachelorette cruise to Mexico, spending approximately $3,000 on the trip.
She said she was the only attendee who wasn't a bridesmaid and felt excluded as the others discussed wedding plans.
Barrus claimed she went out of her way to make the bride feel special, bringing decorations and a basket of bridal gifts.
She also drove the group to the cruise, paid for gas and $100 in parking fees, and booked a private cabin so she could continue working.
Money reportedly became another source of tension.
Barrus said the group accumulated a $277 lunch bill after ordering tequila shots, while she had only purchased two tacos and water costing around $20.
"It felt like weaponised incompetence," Barrus shared. "They wanted me to handle it somehow or something like that. I felt like I was there to fund certain things."
She also recalled an argument over a missing $10 H&M shirt, claiming the bride objected when she suggested replacing it.
"'Well, not all of us have money like that to just get new stuff,'" the bride allegedly told her.
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'How Dare You?'
Barrus said the group repeatedly left her out, including one evening when the women allegedly turned their backs on her while she sat against a wall.
She also claimed they discussed a sleepover in front of her while expecting her to drive them home.
The final straw came after Barrus posted an Instagram Reel poking fun at the challenges of traveling with a group compared with going solo.
She said she had warned the bride that she would continue creating content during the trip.
After seeing the video, the bride allegedly confronted her.
"She was like, 'How dare you?'" Barrus recalled.
Although Barrus deleted the Reel, she said the bride later messaged her to say she was no longer invited to the wedding.
'Thank God'
Barrus chose not to respond and claimed the bride blocked her on social media days later.
She also alleged that a bridesmaid criticized her online over the lunch bill, despite her offer to contribute.
By then, Barrus said she had already questioned whether she wanted to attend the wedding.
"And then the next day she uninvited me, and I literally did a victory lap," the performer revealed.
"I was like, 'Thank god, thank god,'" she expressed, saying she managed to earn back the money she spent on the trip by creating content on the cruise.