Home > News NEWS Kitchen a la Cart™, Edible Education's Proprietary Product for Mobilizing Early Childhood Culinary Programs

Kitchen a la Cart™ is an interactive and portable teaching kitchen suitable for all kinds of teachers, administrators, or parents. The product was designed by Ann Butler, a trusted child nutrition and culinary educator. Kitchen a la Cart™ is perfect for enabling children to learn important math, reading, and teamwork skills, as well as necessary knowledge for eating healthy. The product is available for order on the company website and comes in a variety of packages. Edible Education was founded by Ann Butler, a culinary teaching expert almost 10 years ago. After working in the restaurant industry and later becoming a culinary and nutrition teacher, Ann realized how many children weren’t receiving education on cooking and eating healthy. Throughout her time in the public school system, Ann positively influenced many children to eat healthy and learn to enjoy food preparation. However, she became a business owner to spread her message of early childhood nutrition education throughout the states.

Article continues below advertisement

In the beginning, the journey was very difficult. Ann founded the business with her own money and didn’t receive investment until many years later. Edible Education first began in her garage, with a single refrigerator and cooler and the help of two former students of hers. Thankfully, Ann’s startup was jump-started by a grant she received. For three years, her chefs would be able to teach classes in five local schools and learn if their techniques improved eating habits with children. It wasn’t until Ann’s team was more established that she created the Kitchen a la Cart™. After recognizing how time-consuming and inconvenient it was for her chefs to transport their equipment to and from a school, Ann was motivated to build a mobile kitchen cart. Edible Education eventually began selling the Kitchen a la cart™ after the team took it to a conference in Florida. Participants had never seen something so intriguing and quickly purchased many units.

Edible Education now sells several different Kitchen a la Cart™ models and has also developed an 872-page curriculum for teachers or parents to use. The Kitchen a la cart™ is an easy and fun way for children to learn math, reading, and team-building skills through food preparation. It can be a non-traditional learning aide for administrators or a supplemental way for culinary teachers to teach their classes.

Article continues below advertisement

The product’s companion curriculum includes interesting nutrition facts, and kid-friendly recipes, and emphasizes making smart food choices. A basic Kitchen a la Cart™ comes equipped with a burner, oven, sink, water tank, fire extinguisher, and extension cords. Edible Education also offers a model that includes small ware tools for up to 10 people. This kit includes cutting boards, safety knives, pots, pans, measuring equipment, and a blender among other items. Customers can decide what works for them. They can purchase the small ware, curriculum, or extra toolkit separately from the entire Kitchen a la cart™. Additionally, those with small spaces may prefer the Junior version which enables you to purchase only what you need.

Edible Education hopes that its Kitchen a la Cart™ and child cooking classes and camps can have a substantial impact on the world. Ann’s programs begin at age six and empower kids to master 18 recipes that they can use throughout their lives. She believes that her Kitchen a la Cart™ can reduce food-related health issues with the support of parents, schools, and other centers that partner with Edible Education. Ann hopes that the culinary empowerment of children and educating kids on nutrition can bring families together at the dinner table.