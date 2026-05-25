KJ Apa Takes a Stand Against Mr. Fantasy Over Image Theft Claims

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KJ Apa, known for his role as Archie Andrews on Riverdale, spoke out against Mr. Fantasy, a viral musician who he believes has stolen his image. The 28-year-old actor addressed the situation in an emotional Instagram video released on May 6, citing the personal and professional impacts of this alleged identity theft.

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Source: @kjapa/Instagram KJ Apa spoke out against musician Mr. Fantasy, accusing him of misusing his likeness and damaging his career.

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“There has been something going on for a long time that I haven’t addressed,” Apa stated, emphasizing that the circumstances have now compelled him to speak up. He expressed concerns that the situation has negatively affected his career, revealing that he has lost significant job opportunities due to the confusion surrounding their likenesses.

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Source: MEGA In an emotional video, Apa said the ongoing confusion between them has led to lost opportunities and public misunderstanding.

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While Apa did not mention Mr. Fantasy by name, he referenced the musician’s recent music video for “Do Me Right,” which features several of Apa’s close friends, including Camila Mendes and Lili Reinhart. His comments suggest that the inclusion of his friends in the video adds another layer to the controversy.

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Apa conveyed his frustration, stating, “It’s f----- up,” as he explained that people now perceive him as a joke because of the confusion surrounding Mr. Fantasy. He continues to fight to protect his image, declaring, “It’s completely f------ disrespectful and completely wrong.”

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Source: MEGA He described the situation as deeply frustrating and 'completely wrong,' stressing the impact on his reputation.

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In the comments section of the video, several of Apa’s friends expressed their support. Zoey Deutch apologized for her involvement in the music video, stating, “I had no idea it was affecting your life like this.” Madelyn Cline also commented, “Identity theft is not a joke,” reinforcing the seriousness of the accusations.

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Source: MEGA Friends and costars publicly supported him after he raised the issue on Instagram.