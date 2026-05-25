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KJ Apa Takes a Stand Against Mr. Fantasy Over Image Theft Claims

split photo of KJ Apa & Mr. Fantasy
Source: MEGA; @kjapa/Instagram

KJ Apa accused musician Mr. Fantasy of stealing his likeness, harming his career and public image.

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May 25 2026, Published 11:32 a.m. ET

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KJ Apa, known for his role as Archie Andrews on Riverdale, spoke out against Mr. Fantasy, a viral musician who he believes has stolen his image.

The 28-year-old actor addressed the situation in an emotional Instagram video released on May 6, citing the personal and professional impacts of this alleged identity theft.

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image of KJ Apa spoke out against musician Mr. Fantasy, accusing him of misusing his likeness and damaging his career.
Source: @kjapa/Instagram

KJ Apa spoke out against musician Mr. Fantasy, accusing him of misusing his likeness and damaging his career.

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“There has been something going on for a long time that I haven’t addressed,” Apa stated, emphasizing that the circumstances have now compelled him to speak up.

He expressed concerns that the situation has negatively affected his career, revealing that he has lost significant job opportunities due to the confusion surrounding their likenesses.

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image of In an emotional video, Apa said the ongoing confusion between them has led to lost opportunities and public misunderstanding.
Source: MEGA

In an emotional video, Apa said the ongoing confusion between them has led to lost opportunities and public misunderstanding.

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While Apa did not mention Mr. Fantasy by name, he referenced the musician’s recent music video for “Do Me Right,” which features several of Apa’s close friends, including Camila Mendes and Lili Reinhart.

His comments suggest that the inclusion of his friends in the video adds another layer to the controversy.

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Apa conveyed his frustration, stating, “It’s f----- up,” as he explained that people now perceive him as a joke because of the confusion surrounding Mr. Fantasy.

He continues to fight to protect his image, declaring, “It’s completely f------ disrespectful and completely wrong.”

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image of He described the situation as deeply frustrating and 'completely wrong,' stressing the impact on his reputation.
Source: MEGA

He described the situation as deeply frustrating and 'completely wrong,' stressing the impact on his reputation.

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In the comments section of the video, several of Apa’s friends expressed their support. Zoey Deutch apologized for her involvement in the music video, stating, “I had no idea it was affecting your life like this.”

Madelyn Cline also commented, “Identity theft is not a joke,” reinforcing the seriousness of the accusations.

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image of Friends and costars publicly supported him after he raised the issue on Instagram.
Source: MEGA

Friends and costars publicly supported him after he raised the issue on Instagram.

Mr. Fantasy has not publicly responded to the allegations. In a previous interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he downplayed the resemblance to Apa, stating, “Not bothered by it, not bothered by it.”

Instead, he focuses on the positive aspects of his life.

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