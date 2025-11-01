Is Mr. Fantasy Actually KJ Apa? Meet the Viral TikTok Star and Musical Artist

Article continues below advertisement

Who Is Mr. Fantasy?

Source: MR. FANTASY/YouTube; @kjapa/Instagram Fans have been leaving comments on KJ Apa's Instagram page, asking the actor if he is Mr. Fantasy.

Mr. Fantasy is taking the internet by storm. In addition to his growing TikTok, the elusive musical artist has also made headlines as fans believe he is actually Riverdale actor KJ Apa wearing a wig and fake teeth. While neither Mr. Fantasy nor Apa has confirmed their connection, eagle-eyed social media users say they resemble each other and have the same tattoos. But before Mr. Fantasy started dominating the platform, Apa dropped the indie rock album Clocks in 2021. In an October 2021 interview, the A Dog's Purpose star said music "has very much been [his] way to express [himself] here in Vancouver." "When you're on a set and you're playing a character for so long, there are a lot of rules and guidelines and directions that you have to follow that you don't necessarily get a lot of say in. But music has always been, you know, the one thing that I have full control over," he said. Meanwhile, when The Hollywood Reporter contacted Mr. Fantasy's manager, who only goes by the name John, he told the outlet not to bring up the "silly actor boy TJ Apple" during the interview.

Mr. Fantasy Shared His First Video in August

Source: MR. FANTASY/YouTube; MEGA Mr. Fantasy has more than 800,000 followers on TikTok.

Mr. Fantasy first emerged on TikTok on August 19, when he uploaded his first video. "Hello TikTok. Hello Los Angeles. Hello world," he wrote in the caption of the clip, which has since garnered more than 300,000 likes and 1,300 comments. Currently, the social media star's TikTok account has 814,000 followers and 13.7 million likes.

Mr. Fantasy Released a Music Video for His First Song

Source: MR. FANTASY/YouTube Mr. Fantasy is a verified artist on Spotify.

In September, the rising TikTok star released the first video for his debut single, "Mr. Fantasy." The track is also available on his Spotify page, which has 53,000 followers and 473,000 monthly listeners. In an interview with People, Mr. Fantasy said he "never realized" he wanted to be an artist. "I believe that we are all artists. We are all creating. Our lives are always recording," he added. "Basically I've been creating ever since I was a little boy. But I realized I wanted to make music for myself and for others, professionally about five years ago, I'd say. There was no plan, there was no strategy, there was no rule book. It sort of just led itself." When asked about his decision to make his first single his stage name, he said being Mr. Fantasy "couldn't be more perfect." "It just kind of blew up, didn't it? People have kind of grabbed onto that and started gripping it and have just started running with it. And that, to me, is beautiful. That's an amazing thing for me to witness," he continued. Mr. Fantasy also told The Hollywood Reporter that he hoped to convey "love" with his debut song. "That's really the main ingredient, and it's not a conscious thing that I'm trying to concoct. It just sort of seeps out of me, like some kind of strange liquid. But that's where the music comes from, it's very natural," he elaborated, adding, "It's in the same way that a bee produces honey. It's the same way that Mr. Fantasy produces sound waves into the ether. It's very much part of who I am, in the same way that James Franco has the world on all fours for his performances."

Mr. Fantasy Is Open to Performing Live

Source: MR. FANTASY/YouTube Mr. Fantasy has two singles so far.

As his popularity skyrockets, Mr. Fantasy begins gearing up for live performances soon. "I mean that's why we love what we get to do in life is because hopefully whatever it is that we're doing, we get to share it with people in a live format, in reality. So the answer is yes, and I can't wait for that because I've got a few tricks up my sleeves, you know what I mean?" he told The Hollywood Reporter.

Mr. Fantasy Released His New Single 'Wayuwanna'

Source: MR. FANTASY/YouTube Mr. Fantasy dropped a three-part music video for his latest track.

On October 24, Mr. Fantasy released his second song, "Wayuwanna." "When I wrote this song, I was on my feet the whole time," he told a news outlet. "I couldn't stop moving."

Mr. Fantasy Loves James Franco and Taylor Swift

Source: MR. FANTASY/YouTube; MEGA Mr. Fantasy's musical journey reportedly began with his grandmother.