'Knots Landing' Star Donna Mills, 85, Reveals Her Jaw-Dropping Fitness Routine — and One Guilty Pleasure

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Donna Mills, 85, is proving that age is no barrier to staying in incredible shape, revealing the demanding routine she follows to keep herself fit. "I do 100 sit-ups a day, 50 leg lifts, lots of stretching. I have a ballet barre in my little gym," Mills told Fox News.

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She Combines Ab Work With Cardio

Source: MEGA Mills stays active at 85, doing 100 sit-ups and other exercises daily.

Mills' daily routine extends well beyond her 100 sit-ups. "And [I] ride the bike for about 45 minutes or an hour," said the Emmy-winning actress. "I play tennis five times a week sometimes. And so that's very, very important." The actress also incorporates stretching and ballet barre exercises into her workouts. "It's a lot of stuff. You got to work at it," Mills said. Her approach to fitness goes back decades and began before she became a familiar face on television. "I started out as a dancer, so a ballerina. I mean, I was on pointe, the whole thing," she said.

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Ballet Taught Mills Discipline

Source: MEGA Mills revealed that her exercise discipline extends to how she eats.

Mills believes those early years shaped the habits she still follows today. "So that gave me a discipline that most people don't have because ballet is very hard," the soap opera legend said. Her approach to food is similarly disciplined. "I've always been anti-sugar," she said. "I read a book a long time ago called Sugar Blues that really talked about the sugar industry and everything, and I have stayed away from it ever since."

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She Has a Weakness

Source: MEGA Mills said she's addicted to Doritos, despite her usually strict diet.

The veteran performer's approach to healthy eating does come with one notable exception. "I'm a Doritos addict," she admitted. Nacho cheese is her preferred flavor, although Mills knows the chips do not fit neatly into her usual diet. "I mean, it's not good for you. It's not. You know, I know I shouldn't do it," she said. "Different sets that I've been on... for some reason, they know — they always got a bag of Doritos in the trailer for me... it's really funny," added the star of Play Misty for Me. "But I've never lost that. I don't eat them as much as I used to. But they're still a treat."

Mills Is Starting a New Chapter at 85

Source: MEGA Mills recently joined OnlyF---.